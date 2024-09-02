Sign-up to a free webinar for learner and young drivers

Sign up today for a FREE interactive webinar for learners, young drivers, their parents and carers on 25 September 2024.

The 90-minute webinar – Together on the learning to drive journey – has been organised by Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership and takes place on Wednesday 25th September, 7 – 8:30pm with registration now open.

Book a place today: https://outlook.office365.com/owa/calendar/TogetherontheLearningtoDriveJourney@warwickshire.gov.uk/bookings/s/6ZfnAItnPkSDxStCBQtdbw2

Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership wants young drivers to have the best skills and knowledge possible to help them stay safe on our increasingly busy roads. Learning to drive is an exciting time and this free webinar provides essential information, support and guidance on a range of topics including:

The Ready to Pass? campaign and how it helps learners understand to prepare for their driving test and check if they are ready, and how it supports parents and families of learner drivers.

Essential information on choosing and maintaining a car.

Finding affordable and suitable insurance.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions to the speakers during a dedicated question and answer session.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “This totally free webinar is a fantastic opportunity for learner and young newly-passed drivers to learn lots of really useful information that will make them better, more confident and safer drivers on our Highways.

“Please help spread the word, if you know a learner or young driver, please tell them about the webinar. It’s online and the Partnership have chosen a Wednesday in the hope of more people being available to attend.”

To register and receive your link to join this webinar, or for further information please visit: https://outlook.office365.com/owa/calendar/TogetherontheLearningtoDriveJourney@warwickshire.gov.uk/bookings/s/6ZfnAItnPkSDxStCBQtdbw2

For the latest Warwickshire road safety news and events please follow Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership and Warwickshire County Council on social media. Facebook @WarwickshireRoadSafety @WCCSafeActiveTravel and X @WarksRoadSafety @WCCSafe_Active.