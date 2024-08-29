Warwickshire shows support for Ukrainian Independence Day 2024

Members of the community proudly demonstrated their solidarity with the people of Ukraine by celebrating Ukrainian Independence Day on Saturday 24 August 2024.

The event, held at the Pump Room Gardens Bandstand in Leamington Spa, was a vibrant celebration of Ukrainian culture and heritage, organised in partnership with the Polish Centre Royal Leamington Spa on behalf of the new Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB) Leamington branch.

There were refreshments and talks and an opportunity for people to connect. The event was the first of its kind organised by the new Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain Leamington branch who aim to provide a range of activities and support for the Ukrainian community in South Warwickshire.

Ukrainian Independence Day, celebrated annually on 24 August, commemorates Ukraine's declaration of independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. This year’s event in Leamington Spa served as a poignant reminder of the ongoing struggles faced by the Ukrainian people.

Warwickshire County Councillor Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate & Culture said: “Warwickshire is home to a large and vibrant Ukrainian community and over the past years, many families in our county have opened their homes to Ukrainian refugees, fleeing conflict”

“The Council continues to support the Ukranian community in a myriad of ways, including matching hosts with guests. Across Warwickshire there are currently around 200 sponsors who have Ukranian guests living with them and a further 40 families living in independent accommodation. We continue to seek new hosts across Warwickshire. If you or someone you know can offer temporary accommodation for Ukrainians, please contact the Warwickshire County Council’s Homes for Ukraine team.”

Anyone interested in becoming a host should visit the council’s webpage or contact Warwickshire’s Homes for Ukraine team at 0800 408 1447 or via email ukraine@warwickshire.gov.uk to find out more.