Community groups given longer to apply for tree planting funding in Warwickshire

The application window for community orchards and micro woods has been extended until the end of 2024.

Green-fingered community groups are being offered extra time to submit applications for the creation of community orchards and micro woods across the county.

This exciting initiative, funded by Defra's Coronation Heritage Living Fund (CLHF), allows residents to plant a lasting tribute within their local communities while contributing to a more sustainable Warwickshire.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for communities to come together and create a lasting legacy for future generations,” said Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture. “These projects will not only provide beautiful spaces for residents to enjoy but also contribute to a more sustainable county by increasing biodiversity and improving air quality. It aligns perfectly with our commitment to creating a Warwickshire that is not only beautiful but also sustainable, both now and for future generations.”

Fruitful Pursuits: Bringing back orchards, one community at a time

The Fruitful Pursuits Community Orchards project aims to reverse the decline of traditional orchards by empowering communities to plant a variety of fruit trees in underused green spaces.

These community orchards offer a variety of benefits beyond providing access to fresh fruit while supporting wildlife and promoting natural land management. They also provide a place for residents to connect, plant trees, and enjoy community activities and a unique learning environment for schools and communities to explore wildlife, planting, and tree maintenance.

Creating miniature woodlands with Micro Woods

The project also encourages the creation of Community Micro Woods. Inspired by Japanese botanist Dr Akira Miyawaki's planting method, these miniature woodlands utilize mixed native species planted at high density to create a natural growth pattern in urban areas.

Micro Woods increase tree canopy cover, contributing to a much-needed increase in Warwickshire's overall tree cover. Unlike many other planting methods, these woods require minimal maintenance after the initial establishment period and have far lower vulnerability to vandalism compared to traditional tree planting.

How to Get Involved

Applications for the 2024/25 planting season are now open.

Applications for Community Orchards close at the end of 2024, with planting to be completed by March 2025.

Anyone interested in creating a micro wood should contact Warwickshire County Council’s Natural Capital team.

General enquiries regarding tree planting initiatives can be directed to the Natural Capital team at naturalcapital@warwickshire.gov.uk

More information about this funding can be found online: Tree Planting in Warwickshire – Sustainable Warwickshire

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency, visit: https://www.sustainablewarwickshire.co.uk/

Get the latest news about how Warwickshire County Council and partners are facing the challenge of the climate emergency and how you can get involved: http://eepurl.com/hrk-zf