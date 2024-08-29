Develop Warwickshire welcomes first resident at Brookmill Meadows in Warton, Warwickshire

The first Develop Warwickshire residents have moved into their home at Brookmill Meadows, a new development of 71 houses in Warton, Warwickshire.

The first Develop Warwickshire residents, Sam, his partner and two dogs, have moved into their home at Brookmill Meadows, a new development of 71 two-, three- and four-bedroom houses and bungalows in Warton, Warwickshire.

Samuel Ward, who recently moved into a four-bedroom home in Brookmill Meadows from Leicester with his partner and their two dogs, said:

“We chose Warton as I wanted to be closer to my parents and friends after living in Leicester. What drew us to this house was the size of the main bedroom as well as the windows. The ones in the kitchen are amazing – it’s gorgeous how much light they let in.”

The development prioritises affordable homes, with 40 percent designated as affordable housing, evenly split between shared ownership and affordable rent options. Sustainability is the core of the development with each home constructed using modern methods of construction and incorporates features such as air source heat pumps and electric vehicle charging points.

Michael Moore, Operations Director of Vistry North West Midlands, said:

“We are thrilled to welcome the first resident, Sam, to Brookmill Meadows. This joint venture is incredibly important in meeting the housing shortage in the area with family homes built using environmentally responsible methods. “We're excited to be a part of Develop Warwickshire and to be entrusted with the build of these much-needed new homes which will contribute to the character of the area and create a thriving and sustainable communities.”

Brookmill Meadows is the first scheme developed by Develop Warwickshire, a joint venture between Warwickshire Property and Development Group (WPDG), Warwickshire County Council and Vistry Group.

Develop Warwickshire has committed £2.5 billion to create much-needed new homes and job opportunities for local residents. The partnership's dedication to sustainable development aligns with local authority criteria and aims to enhance the quality of life for Warwickshire residents.

Stuart Buckley, Managing Director of Warwickshire Property & Development Group (WPDG), said:

“Less than two years ago we were still in the planning process for this scheme, so to now be welcoming our first resident shows how Develop Warwickshire can move quickly to deliver high-quality, sustainable homes. “Samuel and his partner are not only the first residents at Brookmill Meadows, but the inaugural owners of any Develop Warwickshire home! We hope they will be very happy in Warton.”

Councillor Peter Butlin, Deputy Leader of Warwickshire County Council and Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property, said:

“We are extremely proud of the Develop Warwickshire partnership between Vistry, Warwickshire Property and Development Group and Warwickshire County Council. “This development marks a significant milestone in our ambitious, long-term vision to create sustainable, high-quality, and affordable new homes that really enhance our county, and we hope that Sam and his family will make many wonderful memories in their new home at Brookmill Meadows."

The joint venture is ground-breaking in its scale and longevity. Over the next 30 years, Develop Warwickshire will help bring sites forward for housing providing over 1,800 much needed new homes in Warwickshire.