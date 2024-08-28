Warwickshire Legal Services recognised as “meticulous”, “excellent”, and “robust” with latest LEXCEL accreditation

Warwickshire County Council’s Legal Services team has been awarded with LEXCEL 6.1, the latest version of a highly regarded legal practice accreditation.

It is the 25th year that Warwickshire Legal Services (WLS) has achieved this endorsement of excellence.

LEXCEL is an internationally recognised legal practice quality mark, administered by The Law Society for client care, compliance, and practice management.

WLS’ LEXCEL assessment took place at the end of July, featuring phone interviews with members of staff as well as in-depth reviews of how legal cases and digital and printed information are managed by the service.

The assessment report highlighted that WLS delivers good practice across many areas of its work. For example, the Service’s approach to strategic planning was described as “meticulous”, its approach to risk management “robust”, and file and case management “excellent” and “easy to navigate and user-friendly” for staff.

WLS’ file reviews are embedded and are viewed by staff as adding value, whilst multiple staff also emphasised in interviews that they are impressed with the level of IT support provided.

Employees commented that the “communication of the objectives of WLS is robust”, and that they felt “recognised, motivated, and valued” for contributing to the ongoing success of the service.

The assessment report also highlighted that WLS has a positive approach to supporting with staff health and wellbeing, and staff reiterated this in interviews that feeling valued made them more motivated and prepared to go the extra mile for WLS when required. Client care was similarly emphasised as “excellent” and that the Service treats its clients as a priority.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

"I am delighted for Warwickshire Legal Services on once again achieving this highly regarded LEXCEL accreditation, which highlights the importance we place on client care, compliance, and practice management. I would like to extend my thanks to all the staff in Legal Services for their continued ambition, commitment, and dedication, and making sure we add value to our clients whilst ensuring they receive the best possible service.”

Warwickshire Legal Services provides legal support to Warwickshire County Council, Warwickshire Police, along with a number of County, City, District and Borough Councils and other public sector clients. The team provides a wide range of legal services in a number of specialist fields including governance, information law, planning, property, highways, education, commercial, and adults and children’s social care and safeguarding. They also provide a wide variety of day-to-day support and training and innovative solutions to assist clients to meet their challenges.

