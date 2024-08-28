Local History Education Displays at Warwickshire libraries

Did you have school milk in little glass bottles or take your dinner money into school in a small brown envelope?

Maybe, you had a very long walk to school, or your played skipping games or “five stones” on the playground?

Did you play for your school netball or football teams?

If the answer to any of these questions is yes, then you might be interested in the new local history displays from Warwickshire Libraries and Heritage and Culture Warwickshire.

Education is the theme of displays in selected libraries around the county from 6 September. Photographs of school buildings, with information to give a flavour of what school and college life was like in the past will be on display.

All displays will be different to reflect the library’s local area and residents are welcome to share their own memories of going to school in Warwickshire via reminiscence forms.

Libraries are keen to collect memories from all ages so if anyone has something to share, either memories or photographs, please get in touch.

Alcester, Bedworth, Coleshill, Kenilworth and Southam libraries will have small displays which may include newspaper articles, photographs, and other material.

Other libraries including Atherstone, Leamington, Nuneaton, Rugby and Stratford will have larger displays. These will be advertised on the Heritage Open Days website.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said: “Each year, in September, we create displays from our collections to highlight some of our key resources. We are hoping that customers will enjoy reminiscing, finding out something new, or helping us to put names to some of the people we haven’t been able to identify in the photographs.”

Customers are also welcome to borrow books from the accompanying book displays and staff will be able to help with any local history enquiries.

The displays can be seen in the above libraries from 6th to the end of September, and a larger display featuring boards from a wider area will be touring around all county-run libraries next year.

For information about library opening times please visit; www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries

More information about Heritage open Days can be found here: https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/