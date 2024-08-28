Get Ready for Chimney Fire Safety Week

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is backing this year’s national Chimney Fire Safety Week, running from 2nd to 8th September 2024.

Organised by HETAS – the Heating Equipment Testing and Approvals Scheme – as part of the Government's Fire Kills campaign, the initiative encourages homeowners to take responsibility and have their chimneys professionally swept. This simple step helps prevent chimney damage and, in worst case scenarios, household fires.

Common causes of chimney fires include irregular sweeping, burning wet, unseasoned wood, and leaving fires smouldering overnight. To keep your wood-burning stove safe and efficient, make sure you use quality wood, maintain your appliance and chimney regularly, and follow the manufacturer’s user guidelines.

Along with testing your smoke alarm each month, remember to regularly check your carbon monoxide alarm as well - especially before the colder months, when you’re more likely to enjoy cozy nights by the fire. If you use an oil or gas fire, annual cleaning is necessary, while wood-burning stoves should be cleaned up to four times a year for optimal safety.

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire, Councillor Andy Crump, said: "National Chimney Fire Safety Week is a great opportunity to remind people that a clean chimney helps prevent house fires. With winter approaching, it’s important for people to start preparing for the increased use of open fires and chimneys. Regular sweeping is a key step to keep your family safe from fire hazards.

"In addition to sweeping your chimney, I urge everyone to ensure they have a working smoke alarm on each floor of their home. These alarms are lifesavers, providing early warnings that can make all the difference in an emergency."

As more people turn to open fires, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service offers the following safety tips for chimneys:

- Follow your chimney sweep’s advice on how frequently your chimney should be swept, as this varies depending on the type of fire you have.

- Always have your chimney swept before the colder weather sets in.

- Ensure your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are in good working order and test them regularly.

For more tips on chimney maintenance, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety-home/chimney-fire-safety-advice