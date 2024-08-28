Review of highway licences fees and charges

A full review of the fees and charges applicable to highway licences and permissive activities has taken place. A decision has been made to increase the cost of licences as shown in the table below.
These new charges and licence conditions will be effective from 1 October 2024.
|
Service
|
Current Charge (£)
|
New Charge (£)
(from 1st October 2024)
|
Summary of changes
|
Skips
|
67.00
|
95.00
|
Scaffold
|
155.00
|
210.00 or 300.00
|
one month or up to 3 months
|
Hoarding
|
155.00
|
210.00 or 300.00
|
one month or up to 3 months
|
Deposit of materials
|
55.00
|
95.00
|
Temporary Structures
|
155.00
|
210.00
|
One month only
|
Developer Signing
|
0
|
95.00
|
New charge applies
|
Event Signing (except charity)
|
0
|
75.00
|
New charge applies
|
Access Protection Markings
|
49.00
|
175.00
|
Dropped Kerb Access
|
132.00
|
160.00
|
Advisory Disabled Bay
|
0
|
0
|
Remains free of charge
Retrospective licences will be considered for approval. The consideration of these will now be subject to a charge of 1.5x the cost of the licence. All application fees are for consideration of the suitability of a licence. All application fees are non-refundable whether a licence is granted or not.
Licences for skips and deposits of materials must be made when the application is for use within hoardings on the highway in addition to the application for hoarding licences.