Review of highway licences fees and charges

These new charges and licence conditions will be effective from 1 October 2024.

Fees and licence conditions Service Current Charge (£) New Charge (£) (from 1st October 2024) Summary of changes Skips 67.00 95.00 Scaffold 155.00 210.00 or 300.00 one month or up to 3 months Hoarding 155.00 210.00 or 300.00 one month or up to 3 months Deposit of materials 55.00 95.00 Temporary Structures 155.00 210.00 One month only Developer Signing 0 95.00 New charge applies Event Signing (except charity) 0 75.00 New charge applies Access Protection Markings 49.00 175.00 Dropped Kerb Access 132.00 160.00 Advisory Disabled Bay 0 0 Remains free of charge

Retrospective licences will be considered for approval. The consideration of these will now be subject to a charge of 1.5x the cost of the licence. All application fees are for consideration of the suitability of a licence. All application fees are non-refundable whether a licence is granted or not.

Licences for skips and deposits of materials must be made when the application is for use within hoardings on the highway in addition to the application for hoarding licences.