Various Streets, Stratford Town Centre, 20mph Speed Limit Order 2024

Following on from the expiry of the temporary 20mph in Stratford Town Centre, Warwickshire County Council are making the 20mph Speed Limit Order permanent as described in the public notice below.

Pubilc Notice and Legal Orders

Public Notice (PDF, 86 KB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 124 KB)

20mph Speed Limit Order (PDF, 339 KB)

PTRO21-011-001 Consultation Plan (PDF, 7.4 MB)

Enquiries and Representations

Any enquiries relating to the Order may be made to Graham Stanley, County Highways Minor Works via email to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk using the subject heading “Stratford 20mph”

Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained therein on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose