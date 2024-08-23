Take five steps to improve your wellbeing this summer

Throughout August, Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is sharing useful information about the benefits of spending time outdoors over the summer to improve your physical and mental wellbeing.

Regardless of your age, it’s important to maintain an active lifestyle to help sustain good physical and mental health. During the summer there are lots of ways people can keep physically fit, such as running around a local park, walking to the shops and back and if you are physically restricted, you can even do some stretches and light movements at home.

Evidence suggests there are 5 steps you can take to help improve your mental health and wellbeing, these are connect, be active, take notice, keep learning and give. Being physically active is a great tool to help improve mental health too, it can make you feel good whilst reducing the risk of major illnesses.

There are many ways to add more activity into daily routines and it can also be a useful way to connect with others – join a group or invite a friend along for some company and extra motivation. Start small, be realistic and choose something you enjoy and that works for you, your lifestyle and your mobility level.

WCC’s Country Parks are a great starting point for keeping active. There are a total of 10 country parks, greenways and nature reserves spread across Warwickshire, and each provides something unique to those looking to benefit from the restorative effects of nature. With 33 lakes and pools, Kingsbury Water Park is a fantastic choice for those looking to enjoy the calming effect of spending time near water, while Burton Dassett Hills offers rolling landscapes and spectacular views on clear days. There are serene walking routes to explore in the ancient woodland of Hartshill Hayes Country Park, and Ryton Pools Country Park is home to an incredible variety of rare and unusual species.

You can exercise outdoors for free at outdoor gyms in local parks and recreational grounds. Active travel can also be a great way to improve your physical health. People who choose to walk, wheel, and cycle as frequent travel choices see significant benefits to their wellbeing, both physically and mentally, as well as enjoying the cost saving benefits of not having to pay for travel.

Being active on a regular basis has been found to lower rates of anxiety and depression across all age groups. Physical activity can improve mental wellbeing by boosting self-esteem, mood and sleep quality, and reduce levels of anxiety and fatigue. It can also reduce the risk of falls in older adults and decrease the risk of developing dementia.

Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said, “Being active doesn’t just improve your physical health, it also helps with the maintenance of your brain, mental health and overall wellbeing by increasing your self-esteem, mood and your belief you can cope.

“Maintaining a healthy body and mind can also help you with a range of things, such as improved sleep, better eating habits, improved mood and self-esteem.