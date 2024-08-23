Council recognised as next generation employer

Warwickshire County Council’s commitment to cultivating future talent and supporting young people has been shortlisted in a national awards event that celebrates the best in workforce innovation.

The Council has been shortlisted in the Local Government Chronicle’s Workforce Awards in the Best Next Generation Employer category that looks to recognise councils and their efforts to recruit and retain people under 30.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said: “It is always brilliant to receive national recognition of our work, and we are incredibly proud of our established and successful approach to recruiting and supporting apprentices and, crucially, retaining them as part of the council’s workforce. “This has been complemented in recent years with our collaboration with the Local Government Graduate Programme, bringing a pipeline of young leaders into the council who then go on to stay with us. “Our programmes invest in talent, foster collaboration, and empower our apprentices and graduates to make a real difference.”

Apprenticeships are a valuable part of learning and development, and the mixture of on and off-job learning ensures that apprentices can learn the skills that work best for them and for the Council.

Apprenticeship opportunities are available across many of the Council’s service areas, providing career pathways in areas including social care, civil engineering, accounting, ICT, data analysis, customer service, vehicle maintenance, project management and many more.

Every apprenticeship role offered is designed to provide the knowledge and skills required to progress a long-term career within Warwickshire County Council. From day one, apprentices are supported to ensure they are ready to move into their next role by the time they complete their apprenticeship.

More than 350 apprentices have been recruited since the apprenticeship scheme began in 2012, and many of them have gone on to secure ongoing employment with the Council.

https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/apprenticeships

The Council also offers a range of opportunities for young people who have graduated from university.

These schemes help to build technical expertise, confidence and gain further insight into their professional specialism, with opportunities available in legal, engineering, and social work. Additionally, the Council is an active participant in Impact: The Local Government Graduate Programme with successful recruitment campaigns running over the last four years.

https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/graduates

The winners of the LGC Workforce awards will be announced on 5 November 2024. https://workforce.lgcplus.com/