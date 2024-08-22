Book your place on a free conference about autism!

Booking now open for the first of three events being held in 2024 for people living in Coventry and Warwickshire with an interest in Autism.

Residents across Coventry and Warwickshire with an interest in autism and support available are invited to join one of three upcoming ‘Together with Autism’ conferences being held this year.

These free events aim to create opportunities for people to meet and build networks with others who share experience or an interest in Autism. As well as featuring inspiring speakers, including autistic people, there will be a number of pre-bookable workshops on different topics, examples include:

Navigating the Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) system

Sensory support

Reasonable adjustments for Autistic adults

Autism and co-occurring conditions and strategies to support.

Local support services and community groups will also be present to provide information and talk to attendees.

These conferences follow successful events held in 2022-23, following a similar format, that saw hundreds of people attending. Attendees shared the following feedback:

"So, so many inspiring speakers and presentations - wonderful and uplifting - thank you!“

"It was all fantastic inspiring and so informative.“

“This was an enlightening experience - it was so useful to hear the voices of the autistic people themselves - there's only so much you can learn from a text book!”

The conferences are being organised by local provider, Act for Autism, in partnership with Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care System. The series of events will take place on the following dates and will run from 9.45am to 4.30pm:

Saturday 14 September 2024 at Meadow Park School, Coventry. Booking is now open for the Coventry event – book your free ticket here.

at Meadow Park School, Coventry. Booking is now open for the Coventry event – book your free ticket here. Saturday 9 November 2024 at North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (Hinckley Road campus), Nuneaton. Booking will open six weeks before the event.

at North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (Hinckley Road campus), Nuneaton. Booking will open six weeks before the event. Saturday 7 December 2024 at North Leamington School. Booking will open six weeks before the event.

Dr Angela Brady, Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board’s Chief Medical Officer, said:

“We are pleased to see the Together with Autism conferences return in 2024. These events are an important part of our work with partners, through the Joint All-Age Autism Strategy, to offer vital support and resources to Autistic individuals and their families. We hope that by bringing people together and facilitating the sharing of experiences and knowledge that people will leave feeling empowered and with a better understanding of the support available to them.”

These events are open to anyone living in Coventry and Warwickshire interested in autism including professionals, family members of autistic children and adults, and autistic people themselves and attendees are welcome to come along for as much of the day as they wish to attend.

Tickets are free although places are limited so anyone wishing to attend will need to book their place. For booking information and a full programme, which will be available in the coming weeks, please visit www.happyhealthylives.uk/neurodiversitynews.

For any queries about the event, please contact info@ActforAutism.co.uk.

These events support the delivery of the Coventry and Warwickshire All-Age Autism Strategy which is a joint strategy between Coventry City Council, Warwickshire County Council and NHS Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board. To find out more please visit: www.happyhealthylives.uk/neurodiversity-autism