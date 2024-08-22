Warwickshire students receive GCSE results

Thousands of Warwickshire students will be celebrating today as they receive their GCSE results, which are the culmination of hard work over the last two years.

This year, over 6000 Warwickshire students have completed GCSEs or equivalent qualifications such as BTECs and other practical and applied learning qualifications, with support from their schools, further education colleges, training and other providers.

Early results from this morning are indicating a positive picture across schools in Warwickshire. Full results from individual schools are still being collated and detailed data about the county’s overall performance will be published by the Department for Education (DfE) in the autumn.

Cllr Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council's portfolio holder for Education, said: “Congratulations to all the learners who have worked so hard throughout their school careers and are celebrating their results today.

“Now is the time when young people's education becomes more focussed and streamlined. There are some big decisions to make but I want to assure all our young people and their parents and carers, that there is a whole raft of information and support available to them whatever they choose to do.

“We appreciate that continuing to A levels is not everybody’s chosen path after GCSEs. We also offer support and advice around training and apprenticeships so that this a time when we can create opportunities for all of the young people.”

For those young people who did not receive the results they had hoped for, advice, guidance and support is available through their schools and colleges. In addition, young people can contact Prospects, Warwickshire County Council's commissioned careers support service for free independent careers advice and support directly by calling 02476 321 950 or visiting the website: Prospects Now-help for young people with jobs, training & apprenticeships

Information about searching and applying for an apprenticeship can be found here: https://www.findapprenticeship.service.gov.uk/apprenticeshipsearch

Alternatively, The National Careers Service can be contacted to access free information and advice about education, training and work on 0800 100 900 or via the website: https://nationalcareers.service.gov.uk/

For more information about education and learning in Warwickshire visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/education-learning