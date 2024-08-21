Support Worker
Oldbury Cottage Care Farm
1 – 2 Days Weekly / Term Time / Bank Staff (Zero Hours)
Job Purpose and Specification:
We are looking for someone fun and enthusiastic to support our attendees in all aspects of our activities including animal care, horticulture, cooking, crafts and life skills – encouraging our attendees to reach their full potential.
You must be:
- A creative and innovative member of the team.
- Able to support our attendees to access all farm activities.
- Able to provide quality seasonal activities/projects for an ever-changing group of people with Learning Disabilities and or Dementia on the Farm.
- Able to place fun, safety and respect at the heart of all that you do.
To learn more, please visit: Vacancies - Oldbury Cottage Care Farm (occf.org.uk)