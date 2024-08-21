Support Worker

Oldbury Cottage Care Farm

1 – 2 Days Weekly / Term Time / Bank Staff (Zero Hours)

Job Purpose and Specification:

We are looking for someone fun and enthusiastic to support our attendees in all aspects of our activities including animal care, horticulture, cooking, crafts and life skills – encouraging our attendees to reach their full potential.

You must be:

A creative and innovative member of the team.

Able to support our attendees to access all farm activities.

Able to provide quality seasonal activities/projects for an ever-changing group of people with Learning Disabilities and or Dementia on the Farm.

Able to place fun, safety and respect at the heart of all that you do.

To learn more, please visit: Vacancies - Oldbury Cottage Care Farm (occf.org.uk)