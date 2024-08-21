Support Worker - Oldbury Cottage Care Farm

Oldbury Cottage Care Farm company logo

Support Worker

Oldbury Cottage Care Farm

1 – 2 Days Weekly / Term Time / Bank Staff (Zero Hours)

Job Purpose and Specification:

We are looking for someone fun and enthusiastic to support our attendees in all aspects of our activities including animal care, horticulture, cooking, crafts and life skills – encouraging our attendees to reach their full potential.

You must be:

  • A creative and innovative member of the team.
  • Able to support our attendees to access all farm activities.
  • Able to provide quality seasonal activities/projects for an ever-changing group of people with Learning Disabilities and or Dementia on the Farm.
  • Able to place fun, safety and respect at the heart of all that you do.

To learn more, please visit: Vacancies - Oldbury Cottage Care Farm (occf.org.uk)

Published: 21st August 2024

