Top tips to keep your life in Warwickshire safe for the rest of the summer

As we enjoy warmer and brighter days, with some of us travelling to holiday destinations, we are providing some simple crime prevention advice to help keep your life in Warwickshire safe.

Sunny days can be a profitable time for cunning thieves as they prey on easy targets. Under no circumstances leave your front door open. Don’t leave windows open in vacant rooms, particularly those easily accessed from public spaces.

While you’re loving the summer climate, please remember to keep your house, property and vehicles secure. Don’t leave valuables on display – a criminal likes to know that entering will be worthwhile.

When tidying the garden over the summer, don’t leave your tools outside when you are indoors or aren’t at home – lock them up securely.

It's holiday season and unfortunately thefts of, or from, caravans do sometimes occur. Many caravan security devices are available on the market, from hitch locks to steady locks, from alarms to wheel-clamps.

Looking forward to a holiday abroad this summer? Make sure you don’t respond to uninvited emails, texts, social media or calls with holiday deals. Links and attachments in emails might lead to malicious websites or download viruses.

If you’re going on holiday and plan to post on social media, make certain your posts aren’t public. You may be broadcasting that your house is vacant. Set your intruder alarm and think about placing lights and/or a radio on a timer.

Don’t forget to cancel milk and food deliveries when you go on your summer holiday. Get a trusted neighbour, mate, or relation to move your post and open and close blinds and curtains.

Off to your local pub or going into town? Make sure your summer night out is memorable for the right reasons. Bars won’t serve anybody who is extremely intoxicated. You might be asked to leave, or they can lose their licence.

If you’re out these summer nights, stick with your friends and try not to walk off alone. Plan your travel home and only use reliable and local taxi companies. On no occasion drink and drive.

Cllr Andy Crump, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder of Community Safety and Chair of the Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board, said:

“We’re sharing these seasonal safety guidelines with Warwickshire residents so they can continue to have a fun and enjoyable summer.

“It’s always good to be prepared, whether you’re going on a long holiday or just a local night out, so you avoid being an easy target. We want people to keep themselves and their property safe this summer.”

The Safer Warwickshire Partnership, which includes representatives from Warwickshire’s councils, Fire and Rescue service, Police, the Police and Crime Commissioner, the Probation Service, Health, and charitable organisations, work together throughout the year to help people who live, work and study in the county to feel and be safe.

For more information on the Partnership and for advice and support on many different community safety issues, including crime, fraud, and substance misuse, visit the Safer Warwickshire Partnership website at https://safeinwarwickshire.com.