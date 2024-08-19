Sustainable practices highlighted as A439 Warwick Road works are completed in Stratford

Warwickshire County Council and delivery partners are happy to announce that works on the A439 Warwick Road in Stratford are now complete.

Over 500 metres of sustainably sourced timber fencing and 2,800 metres of timber edging were among the notable highlights of the recently completed combined footway and junction widening of the A439 Warwick Road, Stratford.

This important project, which stretches from Stratford to Ryon Hill Commercial Centre along the A439, is set to significantly reduce the number of collisions and create a safer, more accessible environment for all road users and pedestrians.

The works have been managed by Warwickshire County Council in partnership with contractors, Balfour Beatty Living Places.

Over the last few weeks, the project team has completed the following milestones, bringing the project to a close:

Completed road widening by Ingon Lane;

Completed footway construction throughout the length of the site;

The carriageway has been completely resurfaced and road markings applied; and

Installed new signage throughout the scheme.

Minor works still to be completed include a small amount of hedge and verge cutting, tree planting and, potentially, more grass seeding.

The scheme has been pioneering in its sustainability with many aspects breaking new ground in reducing the carbon impact of works. Among the highlights are the following:

Over 3000 kerbstones have been laid.

2800 meters of sustainably sourced timber edging have been installed.

Over 1000 meters of ditches have either been cleaned out or newly dug.

Over 100 new gully pots have been replaced and connected to ditches or existing drainage systems.

300m2 of Gabion wall has been installed to support the Ingon Land junction improvement.

145 linear meters of pile driven retaining wall has been installed.

32 new lamp columns have been installed.

Nearly 500 linear meters of sustainably sourced timber fencing has been erected.

8400m 2 of new footway constructed.

Over 22000m 2 of carriageway surfacing has been laid.

Cllr Jan Matecki, portfolio holder for transport and planning with Warwickshire County Council, said: “The scheme has been well-managed and has come in on budget and on schedule with disruption kept to a minimum. My thanks to residents and commuters for their patience and co-operation.

“The work has made the road significantly safer for commuters and pedestrians alike and given opportunities for active travel along the footpaths and cycleways that will help to reduce congestion and improve air quality around the town centre.”

Cllr Tim Sinclair, Warwickshire County Councillor for Stratford North, said: “I would also like to extend my thanks to everyone for their patience. The benefits for locals and for those using the road to come to the town centre are significant.

"It's also really encouraging to see the sustainable practices bedding in. Moving towards sustainable practice in everything we do is integral if we are to achieve our net zero ambitions for Warwickshire.”

Daemon Morris, project manager for Balfour Beatty Living Places, said: I would like to extend my thanks to residents, visitors and businesses for their continued co-operation and patience during the works over the duration of the project. It has been a pleasure to work on and great to start incorporating more sustainable methods into our working practices.”

Current and planned roadworks across Warwickshire can be found on the following link: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roadworksmap