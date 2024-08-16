Th!nk Active - Roles in Warwickshire

Th!nk Active

Whatever your age, ability or background, an active lifestyle today makes for a happier, healthier tomorrow. Think Active work with local organisations, funding councils and trusted partners across Coventry, Solihull & Warwickshire to break barriers and create a more inclusive, active and prosperous future for all.

We believe passionately in the power and impact of sport and physical activity to transform lives and to keep people living well. We achieve this by working closely and collaboratively with our partners to give people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds the opportunities, confidence to get active with people and at places that they enjoy.

Through the power and potential of sport of physical activity, we create the means and inspiration for everyone to get moving and lead healthier and more prosperous lives.

Using sport and physical activity we’re here to support people who face the greatest inequalities every day. Those who are the least active and whose physical and mental health would benefit the most from being more active or from being part of a social sport or activity group.

To learn more about what we do, and to check out our exciting job opportunities please visit: Jobs Opportunities and Vacancies - Think Active