Support Worker - Day Opportunity Service - Nuneaton - ISS

Support Worker - Day Opportunity Service - Nuneaton

Salary: £11.61 per hour

Permanent, Full-time - 36 hours per week

Join our fantastic team and support adults with a learning disability to access a range of activities both within the service and in the local area.

We are looking for staff who are passionate about supporting people and creative about the things they like to do. No experience is necessary.

Benefits

Private Health Insurance

Health and well-being assistance scheme

Contributory pension

28 days annual leave per year (inc bank holidays) Additional 5 days after 5 years

45p a mile travel re-imbursement

Employee entertainment benefits

For a full job description and to apply, please visit: Vacancies | individualsupports (individualsupportsolutions.org)