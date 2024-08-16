Support Worker - Day Opportunity Service - Nuneaton - ISS

Support Worker - Day Opportunity Service - Nuneaton
Salary: £11.61 per hour
Permanent, Full-time - 36 hours per week
Join our fantastic team and support adults with a learning disability to access a range of activities both within the service and in the local area.
We are looking for staff who are passionate about supporting people and creative about the things they like to do. No experience is necessary.
Benefits
- Private Health Insurance
- Health and well-being assistance scheme
- Contributory pension
- 28 days annual leave per year (inc bank holidays) Additional 5 days after 5 years
- 45p a mile travel re-imbursement
- Employee entertainment benefits
For a full job description and to apply, please visit: Vacancies | individualsupports (individualsupportsolutions.org)