Bikes for all at Mercia Cycles on The Stratford Greenway

A new bike hire business has recently opened on The Stratford Greenway.

Mercia Cycles began operating at the start of the summer holidays and is currently open 9am to 5pm, seven days a week, providing a vast range of bikes and carts to visitors.

This includes mountain bikes, traditional bikes with baskets, sand tyre bikes, cargo bikes, hybrid bikes, and children’s bikes and karts. Advanced booking is not required.

The cycle hire is conveniently located at the Seven Meadows car park end of the Greenway, making it an ideal starting point for both cycling the length of the Greenway and exploring Stratford-upon-Avon and the surrounding villages by bike.

Visitors can also enjoy some refreshment at the two converted railway carriage cafés: Bobby’s Cafe, located next to Mercia Cycles, and Milcote Café, located by Milcote car park at the far end of the Greenway.

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Climate, Environment and Culture at Warwickshire County Council, commented:

“It’s fantastic to see this vibrant new venture serving the visitors to The Stratford Greenway. Active travel is a key priority for Warwickshire County Council as it offers a range of important benefits such as lower costs, improved health outcomes and a variety of benefits for the environment over travel by car.

“Over the last five years, we have been investing heavily in our walking and cycling infrastructure and hope this new cycle hire facility at the Stratford Greenway will be a great opportunity for our residents and visitors to get on bikes and explore some of the many beautiful sights in the local area."

A licence has been agreed for the cycle hire venture by Warwickshire Property Management Ltd (WPM) on behalf of Warwickshire County Council.

WPM is part of Warwickshire Property & Development Group (WPDG), which manages lettings on hundreds of Warwickshire County Council-owned properties.

Mandeep Padan, Asset Manager at WPM, said:

“Mercia Cycles is already encouraging residents and visitors to get active, socialise and enjoy the Stratford Greenway, along with exploring other nearby cycle routes. Over the past year we have completed new leases for the railway carriage cafes at Stratford Greenway and the cycle hire will further enhance what is already a vibrant and thriving country park.”

Plan your visit to The Stratford Greenway here.