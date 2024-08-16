Pit Stop Coffee Shop: A New Family Hub at Pooley Country Park

The new Pit Stop Coffee Shop is quickly becoming a vibrant hub for families and visitors from the local area and beyond.

Located within Pooley Country Park in Polesworth, the coffee shop celebrated its opening with a launch party last Saturday (10 August). The event included live music and family entertainment, as well as a ribbon cutting ceremony with Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Culture and Climate at Warwickshire County Council. The lively event was a fantastic opportunity to bring people from across the community together and showcase the stunning refurbishments and unique and attractive features of the new coffee shop.

Amongst these is a soft play area now open upstairs with themed play stations for children to engage with. The owners intend to collaborate with other local businesses to build on the family offer and host a range of baby groups and play sessions for families.

The venue also has a special hatch window, enabling parents to keep an eye on their children while making a purchase and dog owners to easily grab a coffee without hassle.

The coffee shop is now open from Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm, serving breakfasts, an array of snacks, sandwiches, salads, pastries, and cream teas for those looking for that extra special treat. It’s dog friendly and caters to a range of dietary requirements.

Cllr Heather Timms commented:

“It was fantastic to be part of the launch of the new Pit Stop Coffee Shop at Pooley Country Park and celebrate the beginning of a new chapter for this wonderful space. You can already see the positive impact the venue is having on both the park and the local community, providing a welcoming, vibrant environment for families and other residents to get together and enjoy a bite to eat and a quality cup of coffee. It’s really helping put Pooley Country Park on the map and highlight the many features and attractions available, as well as the rich heritage of the site and local area.”

“This is a great example of Warwickshire’s commitment to being a child friendly county where children are happy, healthy, heard, safe and skilled. The family hub is a great space to bring people together to learn, play and enjoy nature at this lovely park.”

The family-centred enterprise is run by husband and wife team Sarah and Oliver, who bring a decade of experience from their existing rural coffee shop Bake180. The name Pit Stop Coffee Shop pays homage to the rich mining history of the site, with the venue further preserving a sense of community and heritage by proudly featuring donated mining artefacts.

Sarah Exall, Owner at Pit Stop Coffee Shop, commented:

“We are thrilled to open our doors and welcome families to our new coffee shop. The positive response we’ve had from the local community has already been overwhelming, and we’re excited to continue building our business and bringing people together to enjoy this lovely but little-known part of North Warwickshire.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who helped to make our launch party a success and is supporting our business on an on-going basis.”

Plan your visit to Pooley Country Park here.