Visit the Saltisford Trust and discover life on the canals

Come explore the Saltisford Canal Arm and discover life on the canals, past and present on Sunday 8th September.

Home to permanent residents and travelling boats all year round, this is an opportunity to discover this hidden gem of Warwick. Visitors can meet a traditional fender maker and see his working home, watch a traditional canal artist at work and have a go at rag rug making. Traditional working boat 'Raymond' will be open for visits and tours from its knowledgeable volunteers.

Heritage and Culture Warwickshire (HCW) are supporting the event with activities for everyone to enjoy including Canalside Yoga and a canal walk with artist Madeline Snowdon.



Rebecca Coles, Senior Learning and Engagement Officer at HCW said, ‘it has been great to collaborate with the Saltisford Trust team and the day will be a wonderful experience for visitors. Other organisations are also involved including the RNLI and the local Bat and Hedgehog rescue. There is also children's craft, a self-led I Spy hunt and Warwickshire Libraries are also doing storytelling sessions.

Cllr Heather Timms said, “The HCW team have been working closely with local organisations to support this event for Heritage Open Days and it promised to be a lovely day for all ages. Waterways are important to us all and the latest exhibition at Market Hall Museum ‘Tales from the Riverbank’ highlights it, along with the history of Warwickshire rivers and canals. The exhibition is sponsored by local company Warwick Boats and the Leam Boat Centre and we are very grateful for their support.”

The event runs from 12noon – 4pm. Yoga session is at 9.30am. The Wandering the Weir Walks with Madeline Snowdon are at 12.30pm or 2pm, and visitors can capture the magic of the canals through art, poetry or observation using materials provided. These events are chargeable and require pre booking at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/heritageboxoffice.

Refreshments available from Happy Herefords food van and Saltisford Canal Trust tearoom (cash only for the tearoom).

Saltisford Canal Centre, CV34 5GN - Free entry