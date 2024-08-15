Keeping children and young people safe this summer

Throughout August, Warwickshire County Council (WCC) will be sharing useful information about ways to enjoy the outdoors over the summer period.

Spending time outdoors has numerous health benefits, being active and exploring nature is good for body and mind and supports development.

With schools closed, children and young people have more free time and opportunities to play and be outdoors. It’s important for families to ensure they can do this safely.

There are safety measures to consider around outdoor play, particularly in warmer weather, as well as advice for older children who, as they become independent, may start going out alone or with friends.

Parents and carers are reminded to make sure they know where their child is and what they’re doing, when they’ll be home, and how to contact them. Anyone concerned about travelling around safely can find lots of information and advice about being safe at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roadsafety

The warmer weather benefits children’s wellbeing, but it’s essential to keep them sun safe and ensure they avoid water hazards. Tips include:

Drink plenty of water, low-sugar squash, or homemade ice lollies.

Use sunscreen with at least SPF 30. Check it’s not out of date and apply it regularly.

Avoid strenuous activities and staying in direct sunlight during the hottest parts of the day.

Take lots of water if you’re out and about.

Don’t leave children or pets alone in a locked car.

For more advice on staying safe and healthy this summer, visit Warwickshire Wellness .

Water safety:

Open water like rivers and lakes can be dangerous due to strong currents and cold temperatures. If someone is in trouble, call 999 and ask for the Fire Service (or Coastguard if at the seaside). Do not try to rescue them yourself; instead, throw them something to hold onto and tell them to float on their back.

Teach children to swim only in safe places like public pools or beaches with lifeguards. Explain the dangers of swimming in open water, including strong currents and hidden hazards.

Always supervise children closely around water.

For more water safety advice, visit Royal Life Saving Society.

BBQ and fire pit safety:

If you’re having a BBQ this summer, remember that both the BBQ and the ground underneath it can stay hot enough to cause serious burns long after use. Parents and carers should stay vigilant and keep children well away from the cooking area until it has completely cooled down. The same caution applies to fire pits, which can still be hot enough to cause burns the next day.

If you’re heading to the beach beware if you or other people are using disposable BBQs on the sand. If not properly cooled, the sand can hold the heat well after the BBQ has been removed.

Warwickshire County Councillor Sue Markham, Portfolio Holder for Children’s Services said: “

Summer’s long days and warm weather are perfect for enjoying outdoor activities, which are great for both mental and physical health. As schools close and children have more free time, it's an excellent chance for them to play outside and see friends. However, with this extra freedom, it’s important for families to ensure safety. As a Child Friendly County, we want our children and young people to stay safe, and we encourage parents to stay informed about their whereabouts and activities,”.

For more child safety advice visit: Summer safety tips: 8 reminders to keep children safe this summer (capt.org.uk)

To find out more and get involved with Child Friendly Warwickshire visit www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk.