Still time to submit pictures for the Warwickshire Country Parks photography competition

The competition closes on September 6 2024.

There’s three weeks left of the Warwickshire Country Parks Photography Competition, an opportunity for photographers at all levels to show off their favourite shots of Warwickshire County Council’s ten country parks, greenways and nature reserves.

The competition will close on Friday 6 September, so there is still time for participants to submit their best pictures, or even get out and about to take some new shots capturing the theme of ‘Nature through the seasons’. Images must have been taken at one of the ten sites in the past three years.

The competition is open to all ages, but there’s a special under 16 category that aims to encourage young people to connect with nature and unleash their creativity.

Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Culture and Climate at Warwickshire County Council, shared:

“Our country parks and greenways are truly special, offering a diverse range of environments and experiences for everyone to enjoy. We’re excited to see how people capture the beauty and character of these spaces in the Warwickshire Country Parks photography competition. It’s a wonderful way to celebrate and share the natural treasures we have here in Warwickshire, and I hope people will take advantage of the last few weeks of summer to get stuck in!”

The prize

Up for grabs is the opportunity to feature in the new Warwickshire Country Parks Calendar! Twelve winning photos will be picked to represent each month of the year, with one overall winner to also feature on the front cover. All winners will receive a copy of the calendar, and the overall winner will be offered a special tailored VIP park experience with their close family or loved ones.

How to enter

Enter at bit.ly/parks-photos.

Further information, rules, and terms and conditions can also be found at https://countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk/photo-competition.