Aston Martin Honoured with King’s Award for Enterprise in Innovation

One of the UK’s most iconic luxury brands - Gaydon-based Aston Martin - has been awarded the prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise in the category of Innovation.

This accolade recognises Aston Martin’s commitment to pioneering design, advanced engineering, and bespoke craftsmanship that have become the hallmarks of its globally renowned vehicles.

With origins tracing back to 1913 and its founders Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, the company’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand.

With manufacturing bases in Warwickshire and St Athan, Wales, Aston Martin’s product range includes critically acclaimed models such as the Vantage, DB12, DBS, DBX, and its first hypercar, the Aston Martin Valkyrie. The company exports its cars to 145 dealerships across 53 countries.

Aston Martin’s innovation, recognised by the King’s Award for Enterprise, stems from its innovative perforating and quilting technology which creates decorative patterns in the cars’ interiors that also enhance the cooling function within the seats. The ability to control the machines digitally has enabled the creation of bespoke patterns to a customer’s specific design, in a way impossible with traditional tooling.

In line with the growing trend of personalisation across the luxury goods sector, this patented solution has added significant value to Aston Martin sales. The 'Q by Aston Martin' service provides unparalleled personalisation of vehicle interiors and allows customers to express their individuality, and create their dream Aston Martin by personalising the colour, trim, material and finish.

All of this would not be possible without a state-of-the-art manufacturing centre. In 2003, Aston Martin moved their global headquarters to Gaydon. The first purpose-built facility, Gaydon combines cutting-edge technology with expert craftsmanship and traditional techniques, it has enabled Aston Martin to integrate its design capability with engineering and production processes.

The King's Award for Enterprise not only provides Aston Martin with well-deserved recognition but also serves as a catalyst for further growth and expansion.

Cllr Martin Watson, Portfolio Holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said:

"Aston Martin’s recognition with The King's Award for Enterprise in Innovation is a proud moment for the company and a significant boost to Warwickshire’s economic growth, reinforcing our status as a centre of innovation and industry. This can only be good news for other Warwickshire businesses with the profile and recognition it brings to the region. My heartfelt congratulations to Aston Martin on this well-earned honour."

Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman of Aston Martin, expressed the company’s pride in receiving this award:

“As a company with a commitment to innovation, we are incredibly proud to be recognised with this King’s Award for Enterprise, which celebrates both the ingenuity of our craftspeople and the quality of Aston Martin’s bespoke interiors. This award recognises the unique composition of our ultra-luxury interiors and how our manufacturing team have gone to extra lengths to ensure the highest level of personalisation is offered to our customers, whilst not compromising on our seat technology’s core functionality.”

Since 2020, Aston Martin’s international sales have more than doubled, with 83% of production exported in 2023, supporting UK exports valued at around £1.3 billion.

Aligned with its Racing. Green sustainability strategy, Aston Martin is pioneering alternatives to the internal combustion engine, aiming to introduce a blend of PHEV and BEV drivetrains between 2025 and 2030. The company plans to launch a range of electric sports cars and SUVs, underscoring its role as a flag bearer for British industry and innovation.

Looking ahead, Aston Martin is in the midst of a significant product portfolio transformation. The launch of the new Vantage, DBX707 and ultra-exclusive special edition Valiant this year, along with an upcoming V12 flagship, are expected to drive significant growth in the second half of 2024 and beyond.

Receiving the King’s Award for Enterprise in Innovation not only highlights Aston Martin’s achievements but also inspires continued excellence within the company. This recognition serves as an endorsement of the creative and resilient spirit of Aston Martin’s workforce and their contributions to the progress of British advanced manufacturing.

The King’s Awards for Enterprise, previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, are the most prestigious business awards in the UK. The awards were first established in 1965 and were renamed last year to reflect His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II by recognising outstanding UK businesses. Successful businesses are able to use the esteemed King’s Awards Emblem for the next five years. This is the third time Aston Martin has been awarded the honour since 1998.