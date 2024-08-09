Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service issue advice to prevent BBQ fires

As the sun shines and temperatures are set to warm up, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is reminding residents to be cautious with barbecues (BBQ) to prevent wildfires.

Signs are being placed in high-risk areas like parks and woodlands to highlight the dangers.

WFRS crews recently attended Kingsbury Water Park and discovered numerous families using disposable BBQs on dry grass which posed a serious risk. There has been a rise in incidents involving barbecues in outdoor parks in recent years. These include fires caused by unattended grills and discarded disposable barbecues that weren't properly cooled.

During warm and dry spells, these conditions create a serious risk of wildfires that could devastate local communities and wildlife.

WFRS urges the community to follow these safety tips:

Keep BBQs away from flammable materials like sheds, fences, and trees.

like sheds, fences, and trees. Never leave a BBQ unattended while cooking.

while cooking. BBQ outdoors only – never use a BBQ indoors.

– never use a BBQ indoors. Have a water source nearby such as a bucket or hose for emergencies.

as a bucket or hose for emergencies. Use disposable BBQs responsibly : follow safety instructions and never use them in parks, woods, or fields.

: follow safety instructions and never use them in parks, woods, or fields. Light BBQs safely : use only lighters or approved starter fuels, never petrol or paraffin.

: use only lighters or approved starter fuels, never petrol or paraffin. Dispose of ashes safely: let them cool completely before emptying them. Dispose of any ash or charcoal in a metal container only after confirming they are completely cool, not into bins where they can melt plastic and cause fires.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire, emphasises safety:

"We want everyone to enjoy the warm weather responsibly. By reminding residents of BBQ dangers in dry weather, we aim to reduce the risk of wildfires. “Bringing BBQs into public areas where they're prohibited is dangerous and could cause significant damage to wildlife and property. So please, don’t ignore the signs that have been placed in high-risk areas, they are there to keep everyone safe "

Get More Fire Safety Tips:

Visit the Warwickshire County Council website for additional fire safety tips: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety-home/outdoor-seasonal-fire-safety