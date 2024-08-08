Houlton Way, Rugby - Revocation of Prohibition of Turning Movements

Following on from concerns raised by local councillors about the Hilmorton Road and Houlton Way junction, it is proposed to remove the current prohibition of turning movements as described below.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Objections and Representations

Any objections or representations to these proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Mike McDonnell , County Highways Minor Works, Shire Hall Post Room, Rear of Shire Hall, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4RL, or sent by email to mikemcdonnell@warwickshire.gov.uk

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 13 September 2024.