Carriageway resurfacing on A444 set to begin  

Work is set to start on Thursday (8 August) to resurface the carriageway on the A444 Griff Way, inbound and outbound.

The work is being carried out as part of the county council’s commitment to improving strategic road network throughout Warwickshire and is being funded by the UK Government through the Network North Funding initiative.

Work will start on the A444 Griff Way (inbound and outbound) from Griff Island to Hospital Island, and the A444 Bedworth Bypass (inbound and outbound) from Griff Island to Walsingham Drive Island in Nuneaton.

The resurfacing project is scheduled to begin on Thursday, August 8th, 2024, and continue for 28 consecutive nights (excluding the August Bank Holiday on August 26th). Works will be conducted between 8:00 pm and 6:00 am each night, including weekends.

These much-needed repairs follow the successful resurfacing of the A444 Griff Island roundabout completed in summer 2023. The upcoming works will involve removing and replacing the existing road surface to a depth of 110mm across the entire carriageway. This will significantly improve the underlying strength of the road and create a smoother, safer surface for all users.

The Network North Funding initiative is an additional £8.3 billion towards highways maintenance funding over the period 2023 to 2034 for local road resurfacing and wider maintenance activity on the local highway network in England. This funding has been made available following the cancellation of the proposed northern sections of HS2 Phase 2.

Warwickshire was awarded £2.056m for 2023/24 and a further £2.056m for 2024/25. As well as around £1.5m for the works on the A444, the money has been allocated towards bridge maintenance, contributing towards the work of the find and fix pothole crews, and replacing lighting at Junction 3 of the M6.

Councillor Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: " The additional money from Network North Funding has enabled us to allocate additional resource to a range of projects across the county that will benefit the highways network and the safety of those who use it.

“We have carefully assessed the needs of the A444 Nuneaton corridor. These works will ensure the approach to Nuneaton reflects our ambition for the town centre and that the carriageway is safe for the high volume of traffic it serves.

“We have scheduled work to cause minimal disruption to road users and we thank people in anticipation of their understanding while the work is ongoing."

Clearly signed diversions will be implemented throughout the project.