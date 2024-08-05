Celebrating National Play Day - helping children to be happy

People across the county are invited to embrace playtime on a special day which highlights how important play is to nurture children’s happiness, creativity and development.

Supporting National Play Day on 7 August 2024 offers Warwickshire residents a chance to connect, look at the world through a child’s eyes and seek out local places to go, things to do and explore new play ideas.

Warwickshire County Council recognises National Play Day as part of its commitment to creating a Child Friendly County. The council is using the day to highlight the benefits of play and remind people of places and services it offers to help every child and young person thrive.

This year’s theme "Play – the Culture of Childhood – Supporting Play, Fun, and Friendships" celebrates the vibrant and dynamic culture of children’s play. Play is a key part of growing up, and engaging in all types of playing helps create happy childhoods.

Playing is vital for children’s health, happiness, and creativity. Through play, children:

Develop a sense of, and value for, culture. Cultural exploration is encouraged, fostering an appreciation for diversity.

Work together, negotiate, and build relationships.

Feel connected to each other and their communities.

Create and pass on games, songs, and stories.

Cllr Sue Markham, portfolio holder for Children and Families, said: “Play is a fundamental right of every child. It’s essential for their development, happiness, and well-being. By providing opportunities for play, we help children build essential skills and foster a sense of joy and creativity. Our beautiful parks and resources across the county offer fantastic spaces for children to play and grow.”

Warwickshire offers a variety of fantastic activities for children and families to enjoy Play Day, spanning country parks, libraries, and museums.

Warwickshire’s country parks and green spaces provide exciting opportunities for outdoor fun and exploration. At Ryton Pools Country Park, you can explore water-based fun with the Boats, Rafts and Watery Sticks even, create rockets from recycled pop bottles, or enjoy a pond dipping session. For those interested in kites, the Flying Friday Fun event at Burton Dassett Hills Country Park lets you craft and fly your own kites. To top off your summer adventures, join the Family Campfire S'mores & Hot Chocolate event at Burton Dassett Hills for a delightful campfire experience with s'mores and hot chocolate. Each activity offers a unique blend of creativity and nature exploration, perfect for making lasting family memories. You can book your place here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/cc/summer-holiday-family-fun-at-country-parks-2310079

Warwickshire’s libraries offer a fantastic range of activities and resources to support playful learning. From interactive storytelling sessions and craft workshops to engaging educational games, libraries provide a vibrant environment where children can explore, create, and have fun. Upcoming events include the Chess Club at Atherstone, Stratford, and Bedworth Libraries, Duplo Play at Rugby Library, and Story Smash at Rugby Library, all designed to spark creativity and encourage social interaction. With activities like Let’s Make 3D Prints and Marvellous Makers Activities, libraries are a great destination for playful experiences and family time.

Warwickshire’s museums are offering a range of exciting, playful events this summer. Visit the newly transformed St John’s Playhouse at St John’s House for a giant playhouse experience on 6th and 7th August 2024. Join the Children’s Canal Art Painting Workshop to create your own canal-inspired artwork. Experience life as a Roman soldier with reenactors, or dive into a creative waterway scene at the Arty Tots Canal Adventure. Don’t miss the Family Fossil Hunt at Cross Hands Quarry where you can explore our Jurassic past. Each event offers a unique and playful way to learn and have fun with your family.

Join National Play Day celebrations and make the most of the resources and spaces available in Warwickshire.

For updates on activities and events, please check Child Friendly Facebook page or Instagram account and help make Play Day a wonderful celebration of joy and creativity for everyone.