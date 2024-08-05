Do you have enough smoke alarms fitted in your home?

Residents are being urged to make sure they have working smoke alarms fitted in their homes and to test them regularly.

As part of the latest Fire Kills campaign, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is reminding people of the importance of having fitted smoke alarms in their home.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service want residents to understand how important it is to have a working smoke alarm on each floor of their homes alongside testing them weekly. Smoke alarms provide the vital early warning for householders, allowing for a safe escape. But, despite the majority of homes (95%) having at least one working smoke alarm, smoke alarms have only alerted householders to just one in every three fires in homes in England. The most common reason a smoke alarm failed to activate was because the fire was outside its range.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service have 5 top tips for householders: A single smoke alarm is not enough - install at least one smoke alarm on every level of your home and ensure you test them weekly.

The ideal position is on the ceiling, in the middle of a room or on a hallway or landing.

Consider fitting additional alarms in other rooms where there are electrical appliances and near sleeping areas.

Don’t put alarms in or near kitchens and bathrooms where smoke or steam can set them off by accident.

Replace your smoke alarms every ten years.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is also urging carers and people who keep a close eye on less able relatives to check that these homes have enough smoke alarms in the right places too.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire & Rescue and Community Safety, said: “Smoke alarms can offer vital protection for you and your loved ones, but most people simply fit and forget – they may not know if alarms are coming to the end of their lifespan or not working at all.

“You should have at least one smoke alarm on each level of your home, ideally placed on the ceiling in hallways or landings. Regardless of how many smoke alarms you have, you should test them on a regular basis to make sure they’re working properly.

“Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service fit smoke alarms for some of our most vulnerable residents through our ’Safe and Well’ checks. If you or someone you know could benefit from a ‘Safe and Well’ visit do get in touch – they’re free of charge and will make sure that preventable measures are put in place to reduce the chances of a fatal fire.”

In the event of fire, having working smoke alarms gives you time to get out, stay out and call 999.

For more advice on fitting or maintaining smoke alarms in your home, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/smokealarms.

More home fire safety tips can be found at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety-home.