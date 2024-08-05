Town centre businesses invited to share views and thoughts at Transforming Nuneaton update

Nuneaton businesses given the opportunity to have their say on town centre improvements.

Local businesses are invited to an event on Tuesday 12 August to update them on the progress of the Transforming Nuneaton programme and a discussion on how businesses might be supported during the process.

Officers of both Nuneaton Borough Council and Warwickshire County Council are holding the meeting for Nuneaton Town Centre business owners at the Saints Building, Newdegate St, Nuneaton CV11 4ED.

They will provide an update on the progress of the Transforming Nuneaton project, followed by questions and answers and a discussion about what help and support would be helpful to businesses throughout the town centre transformation process.

Representatives from across Warwickshire County Council will be joined by colleagues from Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council – including the Town Centre Service Team and Economic Development Team - providing a range of expertise.

Cllr Martin Watson, portfolio holder for economy at Warwickshire County Council, said: “While the Transforming Nuneaton programme is an incredibly exciting prospect for the town, we know that the construction process might be disruptive for businesses and we want to do all that we can to help them through the period. I urge businesses in the town centre to join us for a discussion to give us the best possible intelligence around what issues they are anticipating to guide the support that we offer.”

The event is being hosted by Jet Jones, Director of Regeneration and Community Transformation, Together for Change. Arrival is from 6pm with a view to starting the meeting at 6.30pm and ending at 8pm. Tea, coffee and refreshments will be available in the Coffee Lounge at Saints.

Businesses are asked to confirm attendance by email to: chrisflorance@warwickshire.gov.uk

More information about Transforming Nuneaton is available on the website: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/transformingnuneaton