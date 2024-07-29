Warwickshire residents encouraged to gain a deeper understanding of what it’s like to live with dementia

Dementia Friends training enhances the lives of both family members and any individuals working with people with dementia.

Taking part in the training enables individuals to gain a deeper understanding of what it’s like to live with dementia, turning this knowledge into action.

Being dementia friendly is about being aware of the impact that the condition has on a person and their life and how this might affect their behaviour and their ability to undertake everyday tasks. A person living with dementia may need extra help, support, time and consideration. This requires good people skills, kindness, common sense, good communication skills and a culture of customer care.

By taking part in the training, organisations, communities and individuals help people with dementia to continue living a good life by making them feel supported, welcomed and encouraged about accessing their local community.

Employees at Crosscrown Care Homes, a group of care homes in Rugby, commissioned by Warwickshire County Council (WCC), recently took part in the Dementia Friends training. Rita Gaile at Crosscrown Care Homes said:

“Our organisation is committed to becoming a dementia-led service, prioritising the needs and wellbeing of those affected by dementia. We actively integrate dementia-friendly practices, policies, and services, ensuring that our homes foster inclusivity, empathy, and support for individuals living with dementia.

“This commitment extends to our day-to-day practices, where we incorporate the principles and insights from Dementia Friends training into our interactions, policies, and care services. Families and service users living in our care homes now experience improved communication, reduced stress, and a more supportive environment, enhancing their quality of life.”

Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care & Health added: “Dementia impacts so many of us, with over 8,500 people living with dementia in Warwickshire.

"I’d like to encourage family, friends and carers, like those at Crosscrown Care Homes, who support individuals with dementia, to take part in the Dementia Friends training to gain a better understanding of what it’s like to live with dementia.

“The aim is to change the way people think, act and speak about dementia so that those living with it can feel more supported and live happier lives.”

Dementia Friends is an initiative led nationally by the Alzheimer’s Society and is based on the principle that people with dementia can live well with a little help from other people. There are now over two and a half million Dementia Friends in England.

Becoming a Dementia Friend is about understanding a bit more about dementia and the small things that can help people with the condition. You don’t need to already know someone with dementia to become a Dementia Friend.

Anyone interested in booking Dementia Friends training in Warwickshire can email: warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk

Learn more about becoming a Dementia Friend.

There are a range of support services available for Warwickshire residents with dementia, their family, and their carers. For more information visit www.dementia.warwickshire.gov.uk.

Whether you or a family member have received a recent dementia diagnosis, or whatever your situation, for support with your mental health and wellbeing, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/mentalhealth.