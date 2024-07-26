Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service Open Days - Fun for all the family!

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is inviting the community to join them for a series of exciting open days at fire stations across the county this summer.

These free events are a fantastic opportunity to meet your local firefighters, learn valuable fire safety tips, and enjoy a fun-filled day with the whole family.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Our open days are a great chance for residents to come along, see what we do, and meet the dedicated firefighters who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe. There will be fun activities for all ages. It's a brilliant way to learn more about fire safety in a relaxed and informative environment."

Join us at one of the following Open Days:

Stratford Upon Avon Fire Station: Saturday 27 July, 11:00 - 15:00

Southam Fire Station: Saturday 3 August, 10:00 - 15:00

Kenilworth Fire Station: Saturday 31 August, 10:30 - 16:00 (Relaxed sensory entry 10:00 - 10:30am)

Nuneaton Fire Station: Saturday 7 September, 10:00 - 16:00

Polesworth Fire Station: Saturday 7 September, 10:00 - 15:00

There will be a variety of activities on offer at each event which will differ by fire station, including:

Fairground Rides

Tombola and fundraising stalls

Live demonstrations

Hose demonstrations

Fire safety advice

Children's activities

Refreshments (available to purchase)

And of course, the opportunity to see a Fire engine up close.

The Open Days are also a great opportunity to support The Fire Fighters Charity, which provides vital support to serving and retired firefighters and their families. Proceeds from some of the activities will be donated to this worthy cause.

