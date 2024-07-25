Stay safe around water this World Drowning Prevention Day.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is highlighting the importance of water safety on World Drowning Prevention Day.

During the summer accidental drowning fatalities increase. Between 1st April 2022 to March 2024, there have been 8 drowning incidents in Warwickshire. Nationally, 100 children under the age of 18 have lost their lives to drowning in the UK in the last 5 years (WAID 2017-2021) and 61 of these children drowned in June, July or August, the months where the air and water temperatures increase and children have more free time during the school holidays.

WFRS urges caution around Warwickshire’s waterways, hot spots such as St. Nicholas Park and the Saxon Mill in Warwick and quarries in Rugby and Nuneaton are all areas that can present hidden hazards, and WFRS encourages the public to be vigilant and prioritise safety.

"With summer here and many people seeking ways to cool down, Warwickshire's lakes, rivers, and canals can be tempting spots for recreation," says Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety. "However, we want everyone to remain as safe as possible and it's vital to remember that these beautiful waterways can also be unpredictable and dangerous."

Councillor Crump highlights the hidden dangers: "Cold water shock, for instance, can be a serious risk even on warm days. Entering cold water suddenly can make breathing difficult and impair your ability to swim."

WFRS Drowning Prevention – Top Tips

Educate young people around the risks of open water.

Cold water shock can kill, walking into the water rather than jumping in can help reduce the risk.

Always supervise children closely around water.

Never swim alone, especially in open water.

Learn to swim properly and only swim in designated areas.

Be aware of cold-water shock.

If you see someone in trouble, don’t enter the water yourself. Call 999 immediately and ask for the fire service and ambulance, encourage the casualty to try and float on their back and if there is rescue equipment nearby throw it to them.

Councillor Crump concludes: "By following these simple tips and being aware of the risks, we can all help to prevent drowning tragedies and ensure everyone enjoys a safe and fun summer."

For more water safety advice and free water safety resources, to give children the skills to enjoy a lifetime of fun in the water, visit: www.rlss.org.uk/DPW

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service has more information on water safety, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety-home/water-safety/2