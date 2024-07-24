Adoption Central England supports the national ‘You Can Adopt’ awareness campaign

Adoption Central England (ACE) is joining a national You Can Adopt campaign uniting regional and voluntary adoption agencies across the country to highlight the need for more adopters to come forward.

The new campaign called The Journey aims to inspire more people to take the first step towards becoming a family through adoption. The campaign aims to show that like any family, adoption is a road trip which may be full of challenges, chaos, conversation, and love.

Adoption experts have warned of a concerning decline in adoption rates. For the first time in recent years, there is now a 14% increase in children needing an adoptive family, compared to 2022-2023 with fewer families coming forward to adopt.

The campaign comes in the midst of the cost-of-living crisis, which has heightened parental anxieties about finding the perfect time and circumstances to start a family, especially for prospective adopters. Like any new parents, many prospective adopters worry about their ability to cope, but experts are highlighting that adoption is a journey that can be navigated with a range of support available at every stage.

To mark the launch, new survey data reveals feeling underprepared for parenthood is very common among all parents. Being emotionally ready (44%), earning lots of money (22%), being at the right point in their career (19%) were among the most common concerns before people start a family. However, six in ten (57%) of parents in fact said, ‘they never truly felt prepared to become a parent’ and 72 % said there is no such thing as a ‘perfect time’ to start a family.

While 77% felt it was the most challenging thing they have ever done; this was outweighed by the 83% who consider parenting as the most rewarding experience of their lives. The results have been released by You Can Adopt as it highlights that, while the path may not always be smooth, the rewards of giving a child a loving, stable home are unparalleled.

On behalf of ACE, Councillor Sue Markham, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families for Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Warwickshire County Council is proud to support The Journey campaign. It shares powerful stories of how adoption transforms the lives of so many people and raises awareness of the increasing number of children who are waiting to find a loving home.

“It’s clear that there are many misconceptions around adoption and it’s important that they are addressed through campaigns such as this. We want every child to grow up in a stable, caring environment and we need more people to come forward so that local young people can find the loving family that’s waiting for them.

“The adoption process can be in-depth but hugely rewarding. If you are considering adopting, please do get in touch with the ACE team and they’ll be happy to discuss the options available to you.”

ACE welcomes enquiries about adoption from all section of the community and experienced adoption social workers are available to answer any questions you may have.

Brenda Vincent, Head of ACE comments:

"Whilst we are really pleased that more families have through ACE to become adoptive parents, there is still a shortfall of adoptive families in the ACE region which covers Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Coventry, Solihull and Warwickshire.

"We have many children waiting for families, and we are particularly keen for more people to come forward who will consider a ready made family of 2 or more children. Prospective adopters have been very positive about the preparation and training they receive through ACE and of the close and supportive relationship they have with their ACE social worker who will guide them through the process.

"I would strongly encourage anyone thinking about adoption to go to the ACE website to find out more about adoption, ACE as an organisation, the national campaign, and the support we can offer as people go on their lifelong adoption journeys."

The ACE website contains a wealth of information about becoming an adoptive parent, the children who are waiting, and of the ongoing support that is available to you through the service.

To find out more about the ‘You Can Adopt’ campaign or to seek information or support, visit https://www.youcanadopt.co.uk or contact Adoption Central England on ACE 0300 369 0556 or though the website on www.aceadoption.com.