Employers step forward to support Careers Hub programme

Careers provision in Warwickshire has made significant strides since the Warwickshire Careers Hub joined forces with the Warwickshire Skills Hub in September 2023. This collaboration has notably bo...

Eva Harrison from Careers Seeks Direct supported these events and is now developing lesson plans for teachers to use in the classroom. Due to its success, Teacher Encounters will expand next academic year with six additional employers. Interested employers are encouraged to contact Emma Carty at

to participate.

The collaboration between the Careers Hub and the Skills Hub has been transformative for our young people. The involvement of local employers is vital in providing insight and opportunities that inspire our students. I hope this was a two-way benefit where the businesses involved not only contributed to the development of Warwickshire’s future workforce but that they also got insight into the skills that their future employees will be bringing ."