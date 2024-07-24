Employers step forward to support Careers Hub programme

Careers provision in Warwickshire has made significant strides since the Warwickshire Careers Hub joined forces with the Warwickshire Skills Hub in September 2023. This collaboration has notably bo...
Careers provision in Warwickshire has made significant strides since the Warwickshire Careers Hub joined forces with the Warwickshire Skills Hub in September 2023. This collaboration has notably boosted employer engagement with local schools and colleges, thanks to the concerted efforts of the Careers Hub and the Business Skills Support team based at Warwickshire Skills Hub in Nuneaton. One standout initiative from the Careers Hub that is currently underway is the Teacher Encounters programme. Local employers, including Lisi Aerospace, Studley Castle, and George Eliot Hospital, have hosted work experience days for teachers. These events provided teachers with industry tours, employee interactions, and insights into recruitment practices and career pathways. Over three days, nineteen teachers from fourteen schools and colleges participated, gaining valuable industry experience to enhance their career guidance for students. Eva Harrison from Careers Seeks Direct supported these events and is now developing lesson plans for teachers to use in the classroom. Due to its success, Teacher Encounters will expand next academic year with six additional employers. Interested employers are encouraged to contact Emma Carty at emmacarty@warwickshire.gov.uk to participate. The Careers Hub also benefits from its dedicated Enterprise Advisors. For instance, Jaguar Land Rover supports Stratford Girls Grammar School students in engineering careers, Pier Training assists Exhall Grange students with health and social care careers, and KSM Recruitment provides recruitment process and interview technique sessions to students of Etone College. Furthermore, local employers frequently offer ad-hoc support for school and college career events. Councillor Martin Watson, Warwickshire County Council's portfolio holder for Economy and Skills, remarked, "The collaboration between the Careers Hub and the Skills Hub has been transformative for our young people. The involvement of local employers is vital in providing insight and opportunities that inspire our students. I hope this was a two-way benefit where the businesses involved not only contributed to the development of Warwickshire’s future workforce but that they also got insight into the skills that their future employees will be bringing." Warwickshire Careers Hub’s Operational Hub Lead, Emma Carty, expressed gratitude for the volunteer support, stating, "We are immensely thankful to all our volunteers. Their involvement is invaluable in broadening the horizons of our young people. If businesses don't connect with our schools, students won't learn about the opportunities available to them." For more information on how to support Warwickshire Schools and Colleges, contact the Careers Hub Team at careershub@warwickshire.gov.uk. For business support services, reach out to the Skills Hub team at skillshub@warwickshire.gov.uk.