New Education Strategy sets out to improve life chances for all children and young people

Warwickshire County Council’s Education Strategy 2024-2029 outlines a clear vision for the future of education in the county. The new strategy focuses on four key priorities: Bes...

Warwickshire County Council’s Education Strategy 2024-2029 outlines a clear vision for the future of education in the county.

The new strategy focuses on four key priorities:

Best Start: Equipping children with the best possible foundation in their early years, particularly those who are disadvantaged.

SEND and Inclusion: Ensuring all learners have access to high-quality, inclusive education that meets their individual needs.

Sufficiency and Admissions: Providing enough school places in the right locations to meet growing demand.

Strong System: Championing educational excellence across the county and fostering strong partnerships with schools, health, and social care services.

Councillor Kam Kaur, Portfolio Holder for Education, said: "I am delighted to introduce our new Warwickshire Education Strategy and excited for the foundations it will lay over the next five years.

“We are fully committed to creating a child friendly Warwickshire that nurtures generations of happy, healthy and independent children and young people who reach their full potential supported by outstanding education provision at all levels.

“This strategy strengthens our role as a system leader and we are truly looking forward to working with our outstanding family of schools and all the teams and providers whose work around education delivery will be integral to making this vision for the future of Education in Warwickshire a reality.”

The Education Strategy was created following a lengthy period of engagement with schools and education settings, providers and the public builds on Warwickshire's current strengths These include, high numbers of children reaching a Good Level of Development (GLD) at the end of their reception year, very strong performance in national assessments at Key Stages 2 and 4, and high participation rates in education or training amongst 16–17-year-olds.

The strategy also acknowledges areas for improvement, such as disparities in attainment for disadvantaged children and the need to increase the availability of specialist SEND provision.

By addressing these challenges, the council aims to ensure that all children and young people in Warwickshire, regardless of their background, have opportunities to succeed.

The strategy will be underpinned by an ethos of collaborative working in order to deliver a comprehensive Education Transformation Programme. The Council will engage closely with schools and education providers and the range of services that sit around them to best meet learners needs, identify and address inequalities to improve education outcomes for all. Throughout its lifespan, the Strategy will be supported by a robust monitoring and evaluation framework.

A copy of the strategy is available here: (Public Pack)Agenda Document for County Council, 23/07/2024 10:00 (warwickshire.gov.uk)

Further details on the rollout of the Education Strategy and its associated Education Transformation Plan will be made available over the coming months.

For more information about education and learning in Warwickshire, visit the Warwickshire County Council website: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/education-learning