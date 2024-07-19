Business centres expand support for Nuneaton Foodbank

Warwickshire Business Centres has increased its support for Nuneaton Foodbank with the addition of a second collection point for the charity.

Nuneaton Foodbank has been in operation since 2013 and in the year up to June 11th, 2024, gave out a total of 7,928 food parcels, of which 2,785 were for children. In the last month it provided 559 food parcels, including 204 for children.

The Foodbank's current warehouse base is located at Centenary Business Centre which is owned and managed by Warwickshire Business Centres for Warwickshire County Council.

Now, to try to accommodate ever-growing demand, it is expanding its reach out to businesses and residents for vital donations.

With the assistance of Tracey Challinor, Customer Services Executive at Warwickshire Business Centres, a second collection point has been opened at another WCC business centre, Eliot Park Innovation Centre.

Nuneaton Foodbank Project Manager, Richard Fleming, said: "We are currently launching an appeal to raise awareness and food donations from the other business residents here at Centenary Business Centre and also further afield, at Eliot Park. With Tracey's help, we have advertised ourselves throughout the location and placed food collection points in the buildings.

"Unfortunately our food donations don't cover the four centres we have to provide emergency food parcels for on a weekly basis. Therefore we have to use our donated online funds to purchase food and toiletries at an average of £800 per week."

To donate to the Foodbank, businesses can now Donate money | Nuneaton Foodbank or https://nuneaton.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/donate-money/

Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Economy, Cllr Martin Watson, said: “We are delighted to expand our support for Nuneaton Foodbank and the excellent work they do in the local community. I know how mutually supportive the businesses within our business centres are. All our business centres have a very positive environment and I am sure businesses will do all they can to support the Foodbank.”