Groundbreaking Natural Capital Investment Strategy approved by Cabinet

Warwickshire County Council's Cabinet today (Tuesday 16 July) approved the Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull Local Authorities Natural Capital Investment Strategy (LA NCIS).

The LA NCIS is a pioneering approach to protecting and enhancing the environment across the sub-region. It outlines a framework for utilising income generated through developer contributions, or environmental markets and nature-based compensation schemes, such as Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG).

It also offers a strategic framework for investment to best tackle issues such as flood risk, air and water quality or carbon reduction, or to produce the greatest gains for local biodiversity.

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, welcomed the decision: "This strategy is a significant step forward for Warwickshire and all partners. Habitats are not defined by geographical or historic boundaries so, by working together with our neighbouring authorities, we can ensure our natural environment is valued, protected and thrives.

“The NCIS will provide a long-term, sustainable approach to investing in our natural capital, benefiting wildlife, tackling climate change and bringing about essential changes to how we protect and enhance our biodiversity."

Taking a collaborative approach offers several advantages:

Combined Resources: By pooling resources, the LA NCIS can attract greater levels of investment and deliver larger, more impactful projects.

Equity and Efficiency: Each local authority will benefit proportionally over time, ensuring fairness and the efficient use of funds.

Best for Nature: A coordinated approach allows for a more strategic and joined-up effort to enhance the natural environment across the sub-region.

Alignment with Regional Strategies: The NCIS complements existing regional and national environmental policies and strategies.

With Cabinet approval secured, the focus now shifts to developing a detailed Natural Capital Investment Implementation Plan (NCIIP). This plan will outline specific actions, timelines, and responsible parties for implementing the LA NCIS. The NCIIP is expected to be completed later this month and brought back to Cabinet for final approval in September 2025.

A copy of this report can be found here: https://democracy.warwickshire.gov.uk/documents/s37649/Warwickshire%20Coventry%20and%20Solihull%20Local%20Authorities%20Natural%20Capital%20Investment%20Strategy.pdf

The Council, through the Local Nature Partnership, is currently seeking resident views on the recovery of the natural world in order to create a Local Nature Recovery Strategy. Residents can have their say here: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/bi/nature-recovery/

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency, visit: https://www.sustainablewarwickshire.co.uk/

Get the latest news about how Warwickshire County Council and partners are facing the challenge of the climate emergency and how you can get involved: http://eepurl.com/hrk-zf