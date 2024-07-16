Everyone Health - Multiple Roles in the West Midlands

Why work for Everyone Health?

Everyone Health Ltd supports people to live healthier lives. We offer advice and guidance and our evidence based prevention and treatment solutions enable individuals to take action to make a positive change. Our behaviour change dynamic services are co-designed by our service users as we continually strive to make a difference.

Mostly we are a company full of passionate individuals who love to help people achieve their health goals.

Life at EH is varied depending on the role you have – from the Data team to HR and Marketing to the Nutritionists and Physical Activity Specialists or Stop Smoking Practitioners. Whether you are out in the field delivering NHS Health Checks, promoting our services at large-scale festivals and events, delivering physical activity sessions for service users that have recovered from cardiac surgery, no two days are the same. Offering healthy lifestyle services to the public is a rewarding career. If you feel you want to make a difference, join us today.

The Benefits of Working at EH

One of the main benefits of working at EH is the team you work with. We are all here to help others so naturally the team attracts kind, hardworking and friendly people who care.

Some of the benefits include:

Hybrid working

Flexible hours where available and appropriate

Family friendly – we know most people have family commitments so we try our best to accommodate where possible

Menopause Friendly – monthly group chats

Health and Wellbeing Group

Long Service Awards

Staff Council

Employee Assistance programme

Staff Loan scheme

Time to volunteer where appropriate

Training – upskill with us

Cycle to Work Scheme – get healthy with us

Real Living Wage Employer

To view all current vacancies, please visit: Vacancies Archive - Everyone Health Careers (careerseveryonehealth.co.uk)