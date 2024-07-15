Enjoy an adventurous summer of family events with Heritage and Culture Warwickshire

Take part in STEM activities, have fun at the new St John’s Playhouse, discover River Monsters fossils, become a Roman soldier, and much more…

The Heritage and Culture Warwickshire team have a range of free and low-cost activities to keep children busy this summer. With some events linked to the current exhibition ‘Tales from the Riverbank’ in Market Hall Museum in Warwick, there are plenty of ways to learn about local history, get involved in creative crafts, and have fun.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said:

“Our summer events programme is packed with a variety of themed events, and we are excited to launch the new St John’s Playhouse this year. Families can enjoy different activities throughout the house and garden, so bring a picnic and spend the whole day with us. “Special thanks to go to Warwick Boats and the Leam Boat Centre who have sponsored our ‘Tales from the Riverbank’ exhibition this year, as their support has allowed us to put on some great events at Market Hall Museum”.

To discover a summer of adventure with events in Warwick for all the family to enjoy, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/heritageboxoffice*

*Please note some events require booking.

Museum in the Park

Monday 22 July at St Nicholas Park in Warwick, 10am - 3pm.

Kickstart the summer with free activities in St Nicholas Park. Make a wriggly fish, handle museum artefacts, and have a go at the make-a-boat challenge – will your boat float? ON the day you can find the Heritage and Culture Warwickshire team by the tennis courts. The Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) team will also be giving out free packed lunches on the day whilst stocks last. No need to book, just drop-in.

River Monsters

Wednesday 24 July at Market Hall Museum in Warwick, 10am - 1pm.

What’s that lurking in the water? Come on a monster-hunting fishing trip through time and learn about the creatures that have called Warwickshire’s rivers home over the last 250 million years. Add a scale to Heritage and Culture Warwickshire’s giant pike, measure up against a giant amphibian, and work out what river monsters eat for dinner! This event is £3 per child with no need to book, just drop-in.

Boats and Bridges

Wednesday 31 July at Market Hall Museum in Warwick, 10am - 1pm.

Have a go at some River themed science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) challenges! Put your engineering skills to the test with a bridge building challenge and work out the best way to power a boat. Will yours be the fastest? This event is £3 per child with no need to book, just drop-in.

St John’s Playhouse – new for 2024!

Tuesday 6 and Wednesday 7 August at St John’s House and gardens in Warwick, 10am – 3pm.

The Heritage and Culture Warwickshire team are turning St John’s House into a giant playhouse this summer for families and friends to spend the day having fun.

Enjoy different activities throughout the house and garden. Play in the Victorian kitchen, dance and dress up in the ballroom, play instruments and sing in the music room, test your building skills and build a giant cardboard fort, cosy up in teepees for reading, play with replica Victorian toys, meet a school mistress in the Victorian schoolroom, get creative with outdoor painting and play with our garden games and much more. Don’t forget to bring a picnic and blanket! Activities for ages 1 – 8 years.

The activities are suitable for ages 1-8 years, and will take place in the gardens and on both floors of St John’s House. Please note the first floor is not wheelchair accessible. Ice creams, ice-lollies and cold drinks will be available to buy, with cash only.

Tickets are £8 per child (0 – 12 months go free), and £4 per adult, plus a small Eventbrite booking fee. The spaces for these events are limited so please book in advance at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/heritageboxoffice

Children’s Canal Art Painting Workshops

Thursday 15 August workshops at Market Hall Museum, 10am, 11.30pm and 1.15pm.

Learn how to paint in the traditional canal Roses and Castles art style with Kerri, the Heritage Crafter, and enjoy painting your own plant pot to take home.

This event is for children and suitable for aged 7+ years, and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Parents, cares or guardians are welcome to bring younger siblings and explore the museum with them while the workshop takes place.

Each workshop last for 1 hour and is £6 per child, plus a small Eventbrite booking fee. The spaces for these events are limited so please book in advance at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/heritageboxoffice

Life as a Roman Soldier

Wednesday 21 August at Market Hall Museum in Warwick, 10am - 3pm.

Train to be a Roman solider with Ancient Roman reenactors Garderobe. Try on replica roman armour and take part in a drill training session. Can you march with a heavy shield?

Take part in drop-in activities to discover who these soldiers were, learn about their daily life, what did they eat, who they prayed to and what did do when they ran out of socks?!

Fun drill sessions will take place at 10.30am, 11.30am, 12.30pm, 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

Suitable for ages 5+ years due to weight of the drill equipment. Parents, carers, and guardians are welcome to support their children with the drill activities.

The spaces for this event are limited so please book in advance at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/heritageboxoffice. Pre-booked tickets are £5 including a drill session, or £8 for two children. There is also an option to join in the drop-in activities which is £3 per child pay on the day.

Arty Tots Canal Adventure

Tuesday 27 August at Market Hall Museum in Warwick, 10am - 1pm.

Chug along and create your own waterway scene. There will be canal boat crafts and waterside creatures to make and take home. Have a look at the 'Tales from the Riverbank’ exhibition and spot the wildlife that live along our waterways.

Suitable for the under-fivess but older siblings welcome. This event is £3 per child with no need to book, just drop-in.

Market Hall Museum is part of Heritage and Culture Warwickshire, Warwickshire County Council’s unique group of Community Services responsible for the county’s museum collections, archives, local studies, arts provision and heritage education services.

To find out more about Heritage and Culture Warwickshire’s upcoming events, visit the What’s On webpage.