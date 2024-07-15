Beware White Van Doorstep Mattress Seller and other scam warnings

Latest scam and rogue trader alerts from Warwickshire Trading Standards

Beware White Van Doorstep Mattress Seller

North Warwickshire householders have reported receiving visits from people selling mattresses. The sellers begin by claiming they are trying to deliver a parcel to a neighbour before launching into a sales pitch for the mattress, often claiming they are brand new but unwanted show home or hotel mattresses, with prices of over £1000. The sellers then offer them for a cut price amount.

Unfortunately, buying mattresses from unknown doorstep traders can be risky. Some buyers have reported that they have purchased second hand mattresses wrapped in new plastic covers, or cheap mattresses imported from abroad the don’t meet strict UK fire safety rules.

Warwickshire Trading Standards advises consumers not to buy from unknown/unsolicited doorstep traders.

County Resident Victim of Bank Loan Scam

A victim of a bank loan scam has lost over £1000. The victim had been applying for loans online before being cold called and offered a loan. Unfortunately, the caller was not a genuine loan company, but instead a scammer! The victim was asked to pay in total over £1000 in fees before the loan money would be released, including a deposit fee, low credit rating fee and a lawyer’s fee. The victim paid, but then changed his mind and asked for the money back. The scammer then asked for more money as a cancellation fee. The victim again paid, but to date has not received either a refund of the money he paid, or a loan.

Warwickshire Trading Standards understands that the personal details of people applying for loans online may fall into the hands of scammers. Scammers often target people who have low credit ratings and struggle to obtain loans, especially from High St. lenders. If you are in this position, don’t pay up front to receive a loan payment, it could be a scam! Consider other avenues such as Credit Unions. For more information visit: The Money Saving Expert

Advanced Fee Job Scams

Warwickshire Trading Standards has received reports about job related scams. One job hunter reported being asked to review travel destinations for a commission. However, to receive the commission they were asked to make an up-front payment. In a similar case another job seeker was asked to buy goods to earn commission. The ‘business’ he was working for placed money into his account, but again, the ‘employee’ was asked to pay money in advance to access the commission. These advanced fee job frauds usually relate to online job roles. Beware also of being asked to pay up front to make a job application or appear as a speaker at a conference.

Travelling to London? Beware Copycat Websites

If you are driving into London and are required to pay the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) or Congestion Charge, then beware of bogus payment websites. Some Warwickshire residents have reported paying the charges through bogus websites, only to find out much later on that they are not covered and then end up being asked to pay higher charges! If you need to pay a Government charge, our best advice is to begin your search for the correct website on the UK Government’s official website GOV.UK

Bailiffs Warning!

Some residents across the West Midlands region have reported receiving cold calls from people, falsely claiming to be bailiffs. The bogus bailiffs state that the resident has missed a court date and that they are on their way to their property to remove goods. The resident is then given a telephone number to call the local Magistrates court to resolve the matter. When the resident phones, they end up speaking to another scammer who emails them bank account details. The resident is told that if they make a payment to resolve the matter, usually over £1000, the bailiffs won’t show up. The resident is usually told that they must make the payment immediately. Think twice before responding to cold callers! If you believe a caller is genuine, phone back using a published telephone number on a genuine website.