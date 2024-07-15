Warwickshire County Council announces changes to bus services in Stratford and Warwick Districts

Warwickshire County Council is pleased to announce a series of changes to bus services in the Stratford and Warwick Districts, effective from 20th July 2024.

These changes aim to improve reliability, service frequency, and connections for passengers across the region.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “We are committed to providing high-quality public transport options for residents of Stratford and Warwick. These changes are based on feedback from passengers and will improve journey times, connections, and accessibility for many people.”

Key service changes include:

Increased frequency on Service 19 (Stratford-West Green Drive-Trevelyan Crescent-Stratford): Buses will now run every 20 minutes (generally) between 07:00 and 19:00, with extended operating hours and a revised route serving Midsummer Park, The Ridgeway, Bishopton Lane, and the Maybird Centre layby.

Timetable adjustments on Services 1, 1A, 2, 2A, 3, 3A (Stratford-Meon Vale-Chipping Campden-Moreton in Marsh): Minor timetable adjustments will provide a five-minute later departure for the 09:00 Stratford to Moreton service on weekdays and Saturdays.

Service X16 Merger: Due to low passenger numbers, services X16 (Kenilworth-Leek Wootton-Warwick-Stratford Schools) and 18 (Leamington (Northumberland Avenue) – Warwick – Stratford Schools) will be merged into a single double-decker route (X16) serving Leek Wootton-Kenilworth-Leamington-Emscote Road-Warwick-Stratford Schools. Service X18 will still serve pupils in the Myton Road area.

Additional peak journeys on Service X18 (Stratford-Warwick-Leamington-Coventry): Extra journeys will operate between Gaydon, Warwick, and Coventry during peak times, designated as service X18A. The main route will also see extended journeys.

Revised timetable on Service 50 (Stratford-Shipston on Stour-Chipping Norton): This service will offer improved connections to Oxford at Chipping Norton on weekdays and Saturdays. Timetables will also be coordinated with services 51 and 75 for a more regular service between Stratford and Shipston.

Changes to Service Operators: Service 51 (Stratford – Shipston on Stour – Moreton in Marsh) will now be operated by Stagecoach, with minor route adjustments and a new starting point at Stratford Wood Street Oxfam.

Timetable adjustments and route revisions on Services 27, 75, 75A, 76, 76A, 76X, 77, 77A, 77B, 77C, 77D, and 77S: These services will see a variety of changes, including revised timetables, route adjustments to improve efficiency, and the introduction of a new service (77D) to supplement existing routes.

Merger and route changes for Services 229 and 239: Services 229 (Stratford-Wilmcote-Aston Cantlow-Snitterfield-Stratford / Redditch/Ullenhall-Hockley Heath) and 239 (Studley- Alcester-Aston Cantlow-Stratford-Moreton Morrell) will be partially merged in the mornings, using one double-decker vehicle. Service 229 will no longer serve Hockley Heath, Henley in Arden, or Wootton Wawen.

Passengers from these points should travel by Service X20. In the afternoons, two separate trips will operate – a revised 229 and the existing 239 route.

Full details of all changes, including revised timetables, are available on the Warwickshire County Council website: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/buses

Passengers are advised to check their usual bus stops or the Warwickshire County Council website for the latest information and service updates.

Warwickshire County Council is committed to working with bus operators to improve services across the county. These changes are part of an ongoing programme that is using Bus Service Improvement Plan Plus (BSIP+) funding to make bus travel a more convenient and attractive choice for everyone.