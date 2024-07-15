Bus service improvements are coming to Nuneaton, North Warwickshire and Rugby

Warwickshire County Council is pleased to announce a series of improvements to bus services in the Nuneaton, North Warwickshire and Rugby areas, coming into effect from 20 July 2024. Cllr Jan Matec...

Warwickshire County Council is pleased to announce a series of improvements to bus services in the Nuneaton, North Warwickshire and Rugby areas, coming into effect from 20 July 2024.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: "We are committed to improving public transport across Warwickshire, and these changes will provide passengers with more frequent services, new journey options, and extended operating hours. We're confident these enhancements will make bus travel a more attractive option for everyone."

Key service improvements include:

Increased frequency: Service 4/4A has been extended in Cawston Grange via Trussell Way, and will run every 15 minutes during weekdays (7am-6pm).

Extended service area: Service 41 will now operate via the George Eliot Hospital main entrance and extend to Baxterley and Baddesley Ensor, with additional journeys between Nuneaton and Atherstone.

New evening journeys: Services 15 (Tamworth-Kingsbury), 20 (Coventry-Nuneaton), 41 (Nuneaton-Atherstone) and 56 (Nuneaton-Coventry) will offer additional evening departures.

New service: Service 57 replaces part of Service 56B, providing a direct link between Bermuda Bridge, Bull Ring and Nuneaton.

New service: Service 66 offers a new route between Tamworth and Birch Coppice via Polesworth. This service will replace the 766/7 service which has previously served this section of route.

Revised timetables: Services 24, 25, 42, 748, 761 and 85/85B will have revised timetables.

Service changes and timetables

Full details of all service changes and timetables can be found on the Warwickshire County Council website: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/buses

The Council encourages all passengers to familiarise themselves with the new timetables before travelling.

Warwickshire County Council is committed to working with bus operators to improve services across the county. These changes are part of an ongoing programme that is using Bus Service Improvement Plan Plus (BSIP+) funding to make bus travel a more convenient and attractive choice for everyone.