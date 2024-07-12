Stratford District CPE Variation O - Wellington Road, Bidford on Avon

Warwickshire County Council are proposing to make the above named Order under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, the effect of which will be to introduce parking restrictions.

As part of a Section 106 agreement for a series of dwellings Warwickshire County Council are proposing to introduce a series of double yellow lines as described in the public notice linked below.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Objections and Representations

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Nathan Malcolm, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council on 01926 742 167.

Any representations relating to the modifications, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Nathan Malcolm County Highways Minor Works, Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick, CV34 4RL or via email to chminorworks@warwickshire.gov.uk using the subject “SDC CPE Variation O”.

Representations, and the name of the person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy

Representations must be sent so as to be received by 06 August 2024.