(B4452 Ufton Road and Deppers Bridge Road, Bush Heath Road and Butt Lane, Harbury) (40mph Speed Limit) Order 2024

Warwickshire County Council are proposing to make the above named Order under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, the effect of which will be to extend a 40mph speed limit.

Warwickshire County Council have received a request to extend the 40mph speed limit order along Bush Heath Road, Deppers Bridge to improve the safety of the road as described in the public notice.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Enquiries and Representations

Any objections to or representations in support of the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Chris Gildea County Highways Minor Works, Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick, CV34 4RL or via email to chminorworks@warwickshire.gov.uk using the subject “B4452, Ufton Road and Deppers Bridge Road, Bush Heath Road and Butt Lane”

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 5th August 2024.