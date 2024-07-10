Warwickshire Flexible Learning Team organise unforgettable Prom night!

Year 11 students who were unable to attend school due to illness were given a truly memorable Prom Night last week thanks to Warwickshire County Council’s Flexible Learning Team.

For many young people, prom night is one of the most exciting events of the year. However, for some, especially those unable to attend school due to physical or mental health issues, they can often miss out on this life experience. This year, thanks to the extraordinary efforts of Flexible Learning Team, all the students were given a night to remember.

Despite the challenges the students have faced over the last year, all year 11 students supported by the flexible learning team have sat their GCSE examinations, and so it was up to the Flexible Learning Team to provide them with as normal a school leaving experience as possible. This included giving each student the option to purchase a leavers hoodie and organising a special prom.

With exceptional planning, meticulous organisation, and planned support to help reduce anxiety, the team ensured that young people who could not attend their school prom were given an evening filled with joy, laughter, and fun. Students enjoyed a fantastic night of music and entertainment, providing them with a unique opportunity to celebrate and create cherished memories amidst challenging circumstances.

The evening was a resounding success. Activities included a craft table, board games, a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart, competitions like "name the teddy" and "guess the teacher's baby photo," a Bingo game, and a quiz that everyone participated in. The event also featured a red carpet entrance with gold bollards and a red rope, generously lent by Kenilworth's Priory Theatre, providing the perfect photo spot for the students.

Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for education, Councillor Kam Kaur, said:

“A prom night is a special occasion for many young people, but for those unable to attend school due to illness, it is often something they miss. Knowing that our Flexible Learning Team went the extra mile to ensure our young people had the opportunity to celebrate their achievements in a supportive and inclusive environment is truly inspiring. “What is even more amazing is the collaborative efforts and unwavering support from all the individuals and organisations involved. Their contributions played a vital role in creating an extraordinary evening that these Year 11 students will cherish for a lifetime.”

