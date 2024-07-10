Join Stockingford and Lillington libraries this Saturday to enjoy free Summer Reading Challenge launch events

Residents are being invited to attend two free Summer Reading Challenge launch events at Stockingford and Lillington libraries.

Residents are being invited by Warwickshire County Council’s library service to attend two free Summer Reading Challenge launch events, taking place at Stockingford Library and Lillington Library, on Saturday 13 July.

At the free launch events, which are taking place between 11am – 4pm, visitors can get involved in creative activities and workshops, as well as free drop-in events for 4-11 year olds and their families.

Free creative art packs will also be available for children signing up to the Summer Reading Challenge on the day, and free lunches will be provided by the Warwickshire Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme whilst stocks last.

This year the Summer Reading Challenge follows the theme of the ‘Marvellous Makers’ with a focus on imagination and creative expression. It encourages children to borrow and read six books of their choice over the course of the summer holidays, and this can include printed books, eBooks, and eAudio formats.

To get involved, children can sign up now through their local library to receive a collector’s poster and track their progress towards their chosen reading goal. All children who successfully complete the challenge are presented with a certificate and medal.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

"The Summer Reading Challenge is a fantastic national initiative that is being hosted by Warwickshire libraries this summer, creating opportunities throughout the county for children to explore new reading material, develop their creative skills, and discover new interests throughout the holidays. “Warwickshire libraries are also friends of Child Friendly Warwickshire, and prioritise the safety, happiness, and overall well-being of Warwickshire’s children and young people. Our libraries team endeavour to provide welcoming spaces for everyone and which equip the children in our county with the right skills they need in order to lead happy, healthy, and fulfilling lives”.

The Summer Reading Challenge has been running since 1999 and helps to improve children’s reading skills and confidence over the summer holidays, ensuring they are ready for their return to school. With the help of local libraries, the Summer Reading Challenge is accessible to all and provides a fun, free activity for children.

In 2023, the Summer Reading Challenge reached 685,821 children and families across the UK, with 635,115 children taking part through their local library service. The Challenge also drove 133,697 new children’s library memberships which is 42% higher than the 2019 pre-pandemic total.

The challenge will run from Saturday 6 July until Saturday 1 September 2024. For full details about participating Warwickshire libraries, opening times and safety information visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries.

To keep-up to date with Warwickshire Libraries’ latest activities, information, and events, you can follow them on Facebook and Twitter, sign-up to the weekly newsletter, or read the Warwickshire Libraries blog.