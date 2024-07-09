Client Referral Advisor - Cov & Warks MIND

Client Referral Advisor

Mission Statement

Together with people who have experienced mental health problems we provide quality services and support that reduce stigma and promote positive mental health and wellbeing.

Job Title Client Referral Advisor Location NHS Talking Therapies (IAPT), Coventry Salary £22,816 per annum Hours Full time – 37.5 hours per week

About The Role:

To provide an efficient and accurate client referral service to NHS Talking Therapies (IAPT) Telephone and Referral Centre.

The Telephone and Referral Centre is the hub of Coventry, Warwickshire & Solihull IAPT (Improving Access to Psychological Therapies) Service.

The team of client referral advisors are the first point of contact for individuals accessing the service. Demand is extremely high and can often involve dealing with people who have never spoken to anyone about how they feel before. Support is on hand from a Senior Psychological Wellbeing Practitioner who will deal with risk calls and also offer appropriate de-briefing and support to the referral team as required.

Key Responsibilities include:

To be the first point of contact for the general public and health professionals and deal with them in a sensitive and professional manner maintaining confidentiality at all times.

To manage the client journey from point of referral to booked assessment.

On occasion it will be necessary to gather sensitive information from clients who may be very distressed and disclose potential risk to self or others.

Work closely with Duty Therapist, ensuring appropriate escalation when there is disclosure of risk-related issues by the client/caller.

To ensure that all relevant up to date client information is entered onto the appropriate database. This may include clinical information which will need to be recorded accurately and concisely.

To ensure where appropriate processes are followed to book individuals into an assessment with a therapist.

To take messages and ensuring these reach the appropriate member of staff using agreed procedures.

Essential criteria include:

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written.

Excellent computer skills.

Ability and experience of working with a wide range of people.

Good time management & organisational skills.

Attention to detail at all times.

Commitment to valuing fair access & diversity.

Flexible approach to working.

What We Can Offer You:

The following are just some of the benefits that Coventry and Warwickshire Mind offer its employees:

Annual Leave – 25 days plus bank holidays plus an extra day for every 2 completed holiday years’ service, to a maximum of 5 additional days after ten holiday years of service (pro-rata).

– 25 days plus bank holidays plus an extra day for every 2 completed holiday years’ service, to a maximum of 5 additional days after ten holiday years of service (pro-rata). Wellbeing Day – Every employee receives the benefit of a Wellbeing Day, each year, which can be booked if you feel you need a day to take care of your own mental health and wellbeing.

– Every employee receives the benefit of a Wellbeing Day, each year, which can be booked if you feel you need a day to take care of your own mental health and wellbeing. Life Insurance Policy – All employees of Coventry and Warwickshire Mind are covered by a Life Insurance policy. You will be auto enrolled onto the scheme from day one of service and are covered for the duration of your working life with the organisation or until your 75th birthday, if still employed by CW Mind. The cover is for a payment of 2 x gross salary (tax free), should you die whilst in service with CW Mind.

– All employees of Coventry and Warwickshire Mind are covered by a Life Insurance policy. You will be auto enrolled onto the scheme from day one of service and are covered for the duration of your working life with the organisation or until your 75th birthday, if still employed by CW Mind. The cover is for a payment of 2 x gross salary (tax free), should you die whilst in service with CW Mind. Employee Development – Active encouragement not only to assist performance in the current role but also for the benefit of personal development via various means.

– Active encouragement not only to assist performance in the current role but also for the benefit of personal development via various means. Pension – Minimum 5% employee contribution and 3% employer contribution, with an ethical investment policy option.

– Minimum 5% employee contribution and 3% employer contribution, with an ethical investment policy option. Sick pay – On passing the probationary period, Coventry and Warwickshire Mind employees will be entitled to paid sick leave.

Mandatory Questions:

If you are submitting a CV, you MUST include answers to the following questions, these can also be found on our application form:

Do you have any unspent convictions or conditional cautions?

If yes please give details of date(s) of offence(s), nature of offence(s) and sentence(s) passed.

If yes please give details of date(s) of offence(s), nature of offence(s) and sentence(s) passed. Are you eligible to work in the United Kingdom? If you are currently on a visa, please advise the expiry date, visa type and any restrictions

Are you the partner or relative of anyone currently connected with Coventry and Warwickshire Mind? (either as a volunteer, service user or employee If yes please confirm their name and which project they are connected with if known.

Do you hold a UK driving license?

Closing date: Thursday 18th July 2024

Interview dates: TBC

To learn more, or apply for this position, please visit: Client Referral Advisor - CWMind