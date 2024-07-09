IRSS Recovery Support Worker - Cov & Warks MIND

IRSS Recovery Support Worker

Mission Statement

Together with people who have experienced mental health problems we provide quality services and support that reduce stigma and promote positive mental health and wellbeing.

Job Title Recovery Support Worker Location Coventry, Intensive Recovery Support Service Salary £22,011 per annum Hours Full time – 37 hours per week Shift work- working on a rota basis, includes days/weekends/bank holidays and occasional nights to provide cover. We are looking for a driver for outreach work.

About The Role

We are currently looking for a Recovery Support Worker, to provide practical and emotional person-centred support that works towards empowerment and recovery, which values equality and diversity and is proactively targeted to achieve levels of independence appropriate for each Service User.

The Intensive Recovery Support Service is a creative, flexible, recovery based support service designed to meet the needs of individuals who require a higher level of support than is currently available through floating support and other housing related support services.

People experiencing mental health problems often need to feel safe and supported to enable them to explore their options for independence, and this has been created through the approach of the Intensive Recovery Support Service.

We can support people already living in the community, making the transition from hospital back to their own accommodation, or living in supported accommodation, where the current level of support is not sufficient to meet their needs.

We are looking for a candidate with a vehicle who is able to drive out into the community to provide support.

Key Responsibilities include:

To be responsible for ensuring that all service users receive the appropriate level of quality support.

Monitor mental health and support with medication administration, recording ordering,

Emotional support and crisis interventions.

To ensure the minimum standards as set by CQC, are met, and exceeded at all times.

Ensuring that the service is meeting the requirements of the contract in relation to hours of support provided.

To provide information, guidance and where appropriate to signpost individuals to specialist agencies.

Visiting services users in the community within their own homes.

Recording information and handling sensitive data, confidentiality.

Cleaning and maintaining communal areas

Attend appointments and supporting service users to do their daily activities.

To ensure all administrative procedures associated with the service are maintained.

Essential criteria includes:

Experience of working in mental health care/support.

Ability to co-ordinate and prioritise a range of duties and responsibilities.

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written.

Able to use a computer and/or other electronic device.

Clear understanding of confidentiality and data protection.

NVQ/Diploma level 2 or 3 in Health & Social Care.

Commitment to valuing fair access and diversity.

Flexibility – Able to work shifts over 7 days including bank holidays and possible night shifts.

A car driver with the ability to travel to venues across Coventry and Warwickshire.

Mandatory Questions:

If you are submitting a CV, you MUST include answers to the following questions, these can also be found on our application form:

Do you have any unspent convictions or conditional cautions?

If yes please give details of date(s) of offence(s), nature of offence(s) and sentence(s) passed.

Are you eligible to work in the United Kingdom? If you are currently on a visa, please advise the expiry date, visa type and any restrictions

Are you the partner or relative of anyone currently connected with Coventry and Warwickshire Mind? (either as a volunteer, service user or employee If yes please confirm their name and which project they are connected with if known.

Do you hold a UK driving license?

What We Can Offer You:

The following are just some of the benefits that Coventry and Warwickshire Mind offer its employees:

Working Culture – based on core values of trust, honesty, inclusivity, enabling, effective and an unapologetic drive for excellence for children and young people.

Annual Leave – 25 days plus bank holidays plus an extra day for every two completed holiday years.

Wellbeing Day – 1 day, per holiday year, to be used to take care of your own mental health and wellbeing.

Life Insurance Policy – Coventry and Warwickshire Mind are covered by a Life Insurance policy. The death in service payment is 2 x gross salary (tax free).

Employee Development – Active encouragement not only to assist performance in the current role but also for the benefit of personal development via various means. Access to CW Mind CPD training and opportunities to access external CPD training.

Pension – Minimum 5% employee contribution and 3% employer contribution, with an ethical investment policy option.

Sick Pay – On completion of a 6-month probationary period, Coventry and Warwickshire Mind employees will be eligible to a period of paid sick leave.

This post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 and as such it will be necessary for a submission for Disclosure to be made to the Disclosure and Barring Service to check for any previous criminal convictions.

Closing Date: Friday 19th July 2024

Interview date: 30th and 31st July 2024

