Mental Health Wellbeing Practitioner and Tutor - Cov & Warks MIND

Mental Health Wellbeing Practitioner and Tutor

Mission Statement

Together with people who have experienced mental health problems, we provide quality services and support that reduce stigma and promote positive mental health and wellbeing.

Service Wellbeing Academy/ Wellbeing for Coventry Job Title Mental Health Wellbeing Practitioner and Tutor Location Based at Wellington Gardens, Coventry Salary £22,011 FTE Hours 37hrs per week – Monday to Friday

Are you passionate about making a difference to the lives of people, their families, and their communities?

Do you believe in empowering people to manage their own mental health and wellbeing?

Would you like to be part of an inclusive, enabling, honest and effective organization?

Our vision is of a society that promotes good mental health for all and that values, as equals, people who experience mental health problems.

Come and join our creative, dynamic, and motivated team supporting people across Coventry and Warwickshire. We look forward to receiving your application

About The Role

You will provide a range of mental health and wellbeing interventions that aim to prevent people needing to access G.P and NHS specialist services and to provide tailored support to people enabling them the best chance to recover and manage their own mental health. This will be achieved via a series of 1:1 support sessions tailored to the needs of the service user and the provision of mental health & wellbeing related courses delivered through or Recovery & Wellbeing Academy in a classroom setting and online.

Key Responsibilities include:

Offering person-centred support interventions to vulnerable adults.

Providing a wide range of practical and emotional support interventions.

Support planning and carrying out regular reviews through use of outcomes measurement tools.

Liaising with a wide range of agencies.

Excellent communication skills (written, verbal and technological).

An ability to travel to venues across Coventry and access to a vehicle.

To provide practical and emotional person-centred support that works towards empowerment and recovery appropriate for each individual client.

To provide information, guidance and where appropriate to signpost individuals to specialist agencies.

To assist in the setting up and tidying up of the venue at the start/end of each session.

To assist in the provision of themed online support sessions on platforms such as Zoom.

To create and promote a positive approachable environment encouraging fair access for all people in need of mental health support.

To co-facilitate emotional development and psychoeducation groups with the Recovery Academy within the Hub where appropriate.

Working with a wide range of agencies.

Essential Criteria includes:

Experience of supporting people with mental health problems (min 2yr).

Experience of planning, monitoring, auditing and evaluating work to meet objectives.

Experience of using electronic database systems and information technology.

Lived experience of mental health issues is valued.

Excellent communication skills, verbal, non-verbal and written.

Ability and experience of working with a wide range of people (including people with additional needs or with people from diverse backgrounds.)

Ability to work in an online environment using a range of platforms such as Teams and Zoom.

Up to date knowledge of mental health and key issues linked to good wellbeing.

Evidence of continuing professional development.

Commitment to valuing fair access & diversity.

An ability to travel to venues across Coventry and Warwickshire.

Mandatory Questions:

If you are submitting a CV, you MUST include answers to the following questions, these can also be found on our application form:

Do you have any unspent convictions or conditional cautions?

If yes please give details of date(s) of offence(s), nature of offence(s) and sentence(s) passed.

If yes please give details of date(s) of offence(s), nature of offence(s) and sentence(s) passed. Are you currently eligible to work in the United Kingdom? If you are currently on a visa, please advise the expiry date, visa type and any restrictions.

Are you the partner or relative of anyone currently connected with Coventry and Warwickshire Mind? (either as a volunteer, service user or employee If yes please confirm their name and which project they are connected with if known.

Do you hold a UK driving license?

What We Can Offer You:

The following are just some of the benefits that Coventry and Warwickshire Mind offer its employees:

Working Culture – based on core values of trust, honesty, inclusivity, enabling, effective and an unapologetic drive for excellence for children and young people.

based on core values of trust, honesty, inclusivity, enabling, effective and an unapologetic drive for excellence for children and young people. Annual Leave – 25 days plus bank holidays plus an extra day for every two completed holiday years.

25 days plus bank holidays plus an extra day for every two completed holiday years. Wellbeing Day – 1 day, per holiday year, to be used to take care of your own mental health and wellbeing.

– 1 day, per holiday year, to be used to take care of your own mental health and wellbeing. Life Insurance Policy – Coventry and Warwickshire Mind are covered by a Life Insurance policy. The death in service payment is 2 x gross salary (tax free).

Coventry and Warwickshire Mind are covered by a Life Insurance policy. The death in service payment is 2 x gross salary (tax free). Employee Development – Active encouragement not only to assist performance in the current role but also for the benefit of personal development via various means. Access to CW Mind CPD training and opportunities to access external CPD training.

Active encouragement not only to assist performance in the current role but also for the benefit of personal development via various means. Access to CW Mind CPD training and opportunities to access external CPD training. Flexible Working – A range of options available for all employee’s dependant on role and responsibilities.

A range of options available for all employee’s dependant on role and responsibilities. Pension – Minimum 5% employee contribution and 3% employer contribution, with an ethical investment policy option.

Minimum 5% employee contribution and 3% employer contribution, with an ethical investment policy option. Sick Pay – On completion of a 6-month probationary period, Coventry and Warwickshire Mind employees will be eligible to a period of paid sick leave.

Next Steps

Please refer to the Job Specification when applying as applicants will be scored against this.

GUIDANCE NOTES FOR COMPLETING THE APPLICATION FORM

To have the best chance of success:

Tailor your application of the job advertised focusing on the PERSON SPECIFICATION.

Explain how you meet each of the criteria, by providing brief information about and examples of your skills and experience gained. This may be in paid employment, as a volunteer or within your personal capacity.

Answer each point and include relevant details, preferably with examples.

Utilize the STAR model – Situation, Task, Action, Result.

Remember that the short-listing panel are seeking to appoint the applicant who best meets the criteria specified in the person specification in accordance with equal opportunities.

If you are providing a handwritten application, please write clearly and concisely, using black ink. We prefer typed applications.

This post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 and as such it will be necessary for a submission for Disclosure to be made to the Disclosure and Barring Service to check for any previous criminal convictions.

Closing date: Friday 2nd August 2024

Interview Dates: Monday 12th August and Tuesday 13th August 2024

For further information about this post, please contact Chris Sampson on 07948 415 044

To learn more, or apply for the position, please visit: Mental Health Wellbeing Practitioner and Tutor - CWMind